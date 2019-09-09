El Dorado volleyball went down to Winfield High School on Saturday and walked away with a 5-0 tournament win.

“It was a great confidence booster,” El Dorado head coach Alyssa Rawlings said, “We have one of the toughest leagues in the state, so being able to get some big wins before we really get into our schedule is extremely helpful.”

The Wildcats, coming off a two-match loss on Tuesday night found the right track right away by beating Chanute 2-1 (8-25, 25-13, 25-21). The Wildcats really had to adjust to a different 6-2 offense and playing some players in different positions than they’re comfortable normally playing.

Using the momentum in the win over Chanute, El Dorado rolled by Mulvane 2-0 (25-13, 25-7).

Sophomores Sydney Burns and Regan Lattey were able to get a lot of experience as El Dorado rolled in another three-set thriller, taking down Arkansas City 2-1, with all three games within two points (26-24, 23-25, 25-23).

­Lexee Hugey and Carly Clennan averaged 8.0 kills per game each and El Dorado found their second sweep of the day, topping Wellington 2-0 (25-9. 25-21).

To end the day, El Dordao beat Conway Springs 2-0 (25-11, 27-25), completing the 5-0 day for the Wildcats.

Senior Paiton Haga led El Dorado with a 2.27 passing average and 11.0 digs per game. Ellie Higgins averaged 13.0 assists per game.

“We had some glimmering moments of really playing as a ‘family’ which is what I have been preaching about my entire career as head coach,” Rawlings said. I’m excited to see how this team keeps growing together.”

Wildcats C-Team

El Dorado’s C-team on Saturday, going 2-1. The Wildcats beat Goddard and Rose Hill in three sets each. They fell to Andover in two sets.

Brooklyn Jahn was a key player for the Wildcats by hustling and making big play, pulling in big points for the Wildcats. Chloe Coiner was a power hitter and leading the Wildcats in kills.

The C-Team is now 3-3 on the season. They’ll be back on the court on Thursday, Sept. 12 at Augusta.

The varsity Wildcats get back on the court on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Buhler.

El Dorado opens their home schedule at El Dorado HS on Tuesday, Sept. 17.