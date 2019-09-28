EL DORADO, Kan. – For head coach Wes Bell and the EL Dorado Wildcats, proving themselves has been the goal this season with just 11 seniors on the team. The Wildcats did just that with a 44-8 win over the University Academy (Mo.) Gryphons.

El Dorado started the game by taking under two minutes to run the ball downfield and score on a one-yard carry by junior running back Zach Wittenberg. El Dorado was successful in the two-point conversion following the score, even after a 10-yard holding penalty.

“The velocity we go at [sets us apart],” Wittenberg said. “We are fast paced, and we are small which is good for the flex [offense]… it is hard to defend against us.”

Freshman quarterback Gannon White took just one play on the next drive to put the Wildcats on the board again. The 63-yard run was followed by yet another successful two-point conversion, raising the Wildcats lead to 16-0.

After a good kickoff for El Dorado, the Gryphons were pinned deep in their own zone. The Wildcats forced a three and out and reclaimed possession at midfield to begin their next drive.

After driving 20 yards, the Wildcats were hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, forcing them into a first-and-25 situation. A sack the next play made things even more difficult, as the Wildcats were forced to punt two plays later.

The next Gryphon drive would lead them past the end of the first quarter and into Wildcat territory. But, after a sack, University Academy was forced to punt.

El Dorado took the next drive down to the Gryphon 5-yard line before turning the ball over on downs.

The Gryphons did not get far, having to punt five plays later. The snap was dropped by the punter, senior defensive lineman Jake Knowles jumping on it for the Wildcats, setting them up at the Gryphon 21-yard line.

White carried the ball four yards for a Wildcat touchdown six plays later, lengthening the El Dorado lead to 24-0.

After a couple back and forth possessions, the Wildcats were driving yet again. On a 4th and 10 attempts from the Gryphon 15, freshman Drew Veatch ran for a 15-yard touchdown that was taken away due to an offensive holding penalty. The Wildcats tried again the next play and were unsuccessful, turning the ball over on downs.

The Wildcats took the 24-0 lead into halftime and had four rushers with 45+ yards thus far.

El Dorado was quick to work in the third quarter, forcing a three and out and scoring on their next drive. The touchdown, a two-yard carry for Wittenberg, was his second score of the evening.

On the following Gryphon possession, junior linebacker Drayven Fowler intercepted the ball, returning it 15 yards to the El Dorado 20-yard line.

Three plays later, Wittenberg carries the ball three yards for his third touchdown of the evening. The Wildcat offense failed to convert on the two-point conversion following the score.

“It is a repetition thing,” Wittenberg said. “We are going to do this every single game and we are not going to change it up.”

The teams exchanged punts to end the third quarter, El Dorado leading 38-0.

After a lackluster first seven minutes of the fourth quarter, junior running back Arvonti Wade scored the final points for EL Dorado on a four-yard rush up the middle.

After a stellar kickoff return for University Academy, the Gryphons began their next drive in Wildcat territory. After three plays, sophomore quarterback Tyrese Wilson rushed 23 yards for the Gryphons first points of the night. A successful two-point conversion cut the Wildcats lead to 44-8.

El Dorado continued on to run the clock out on their next drive to finish the game, jumping to 2-2 on the season.

“What I have liked about the last two weeks is that our kids never quit…,” Bell said. “Our kids kept fighting and that is what I was looking for.”

The Wildcats combined for 411 yards, all rushing yards. Wittenberg led the way with 96 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, El Dorado was led by senior Dalton Manning, senior Kai Wernli and sophomore Gavin Bell (all with four tackles).

“Tomorrow’s video [session] will be tough,” Bell said. “we are going to call a couple kids out, hold kids responsible for mistakes that continue to happen and then we will get ready for Circle.”

El Dorado hits the road next week to take on in-county rivals Circle High School.

UA – 0 0 0 8 - 8

ELDO – 16 8 14 6 – 44

ELDO – Zach Wittenberg 1-yd rush (2-pt GOOD)

ELDO – Gannon White 63-yd rush (2-pt GOOD)

ELDO – Gannon White 4-yd rush (2-pt GOOD)

ELDO – Zach Wittenberg 2-yd rush (2-pt GOOD)

ELDO – Zach Wittenberg 3-yd rush (2-pt NO GOOD)

ELDO – Arvonti Wade 4-yd rush (2-pt NO GOOD)

UA – Tyrese Wilson 23-yd rush (2-pt GOOD)