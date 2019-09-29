WINFIELD— The McPherson College women's soccer team played to another 0-0 tie, this time on the road in Winfield against the Southwestern College Moundbuilders.

The Bulldogs were once again solid on the defensive side of the ball, picking up their second clean sheet in a row, but are still trying to figure out a way to put the ball in the net. They have some talented goal scorers, but for whatever reason they have not been able to capitalize on the goal scoring opportunities that they have created.

Statistically, the Moundbuilders had the shooting advantage. The Bulldogs were outshot by the home team, 19-8 in totals shots, and 7-4 in shots on goal. The teams were even on corner kick chances, each team with three. Christie Silber was in net for the Bulldogs. She picked up six saves and her second shutout of the season.

"I thought we played very well defensively against a team that had scored close to 40 goals on the year," Head coach Mark Olson said. "This team continues to work hard and has deserved both shutouts in conference play. I think it is just a matter of time before the goals start coming for us. We have created some great scoring opportunities and the players fully believe in our system and that the goals will come. "

With the draw, the Bulldogs are still looking for their first win of the season and are sitting at 0-5-2 overall, and 0-0-2 in KCAC play. Their next opportunity will come on Wednesday when they host the Friends University Falcons at McPherson Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.