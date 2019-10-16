Smoky Valley battles in league triangular

PRATT—The Smoky Valley High School was the hot-streak in the last eight matches. It all came to an end on Tuesday's CKL showdown against Hesston High School and Pratt High School.

With the league on the line, the Vikings fall to the Swathers 25-13, 22-25, 25-18. Hesston would go to beating Pratt, 25-14, 25-12, and secure the league title with a 9-0 record.

"Hesston is No. 1 in our conference, and we are No. 2, so we knew it would be a battle. After losing the first set, we really stepped up our energy and started to attack the ball aggressively. We also blocked their best hitter on several attempts, which was awesome, too. We missed nine serves in that game, which we can't afford to do when playing the caliber of team Hesston is. It's fun to play a good team like them."

The Vikings would go on and leave Pratt with 1-1 record after beating the Greenbacks, 25-14, 25-12.

Abby Rose led the Vikings with 16 kills and six aces, while Bri Franklin had 10. McKinley Johnson was 21 of 24 in serves and led with 26 assists. Rose led with six aces.

"We started out slow against Pratt, and the scores showed," Ramsey said. "I was proud of the girls and their ability to rally and take the next two sets from Pratt. We missed eight serves in the Pratt game, and our serve receive passes weren't quite on point."

At 20-10, the Vikings will be at Abilene High School on Saturday at 9 a.m.

County teams meet at Goessel

GOESSEL—On Tuesday night, the volleyball teams of Moundridge, Inman and Little River High School all competed at a quad, hosted by Goessel.

The Wildcats had a big night as they 2-0, but they had to earn it. The Wildcats went to three sets with top-ranked in Class 1A Little River and dominated the Lady Redskins in the final set ( 25-23, 19-25, 25-10 ). Moundridge would then sweep Goessel 25-11, 25-21.

"I was really surprised at our energy level after beating them in Set two," Redskins Head coach Kim Rolfs said. "We should have been more excited about pushing them to Game 3, and instead, we looked uninspired. Hated seeing us finish the night like that, but pleased at the level we did play at for most of the night. "

After a physical battle with Moundridge, the Redskins went to three sets with Inman and found a way to pull through in the final set, beating the Teutons, 30-28, 20-25, 25-19.

"As a team, we took steps forward in how we battled back and played under some pressure possessions and could take the set," Rolfs said.

The Teutons were able to leave with 1-1 record after defeating Goessel, 25-22, 25-21.

Inman and Moundridge will now focus on the Heart of America league tournament at Marion on Saturday, while the Redskin will compete in the Wheat State League Tournament on Saturday.

