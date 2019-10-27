The Hays High volleyball team won its sub-state opener against Wichita Northwest before ending its season with a loss to host Maize South on Saturday.

HHS beat Wichita Northwest 28-26, 25-20. Tasiah Nunnery had 10 kills and six assists and Sierra Bryant added seven kills while Kyah Summers dished out six assists and Brooklyn Schaffer and Brooke Denning each had 10 digs.

Nunnery, who capped a standout career for the Indians, delivered five kills in the 12-25, 13-25 loss to Maize South.

The Indians finished with 22-14.

Monarchs fall in sub-state title game

The Thomas More Prep-Marian volleyball won two matches before falling in the sub-state title game to Beloit, 20-25, 20-25 on Saturday in Hoisington.

The Monarchs opened with a 25-21, 25-20 win over Russell, then beat Lyons 25-23, 25-19 before taking the loss to Beloit.

TMP finished the season 32-7.

Victoria headed to state

The Victoria Knights are headed to state after knocking off Rexford-Golden Plains and Sharon Springs-Wallace County to win a 1A sub-state championship on Saturday in Ransom.

The Knights (23-13) upended Golden Plains 25-22, 25-17 and then took a 25-19, 25-22 over Sharon Springs. The Knights will move on the Class 1A state tournament at Dodge City's United Wireless Arena.

Smith Center, which placed third in 2A last year, will return to state after earning a 25-18, 25-12 win over WaKeeney-Trego in the sub-state final on Saturday in WaKeeney. The 2A tournament is also in Dodge.

Phillipsburg will be making the trip to the 3A tournament in Hutchinson after beating Scott City, 18-25, 25-21, 25-17, in the sub-state final in Colby.