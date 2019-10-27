EDMOND, Okla. - After dropping the opening set to Central Oklahoma, the Fort Hays State volleyball team fought back to level the match with a well-played second set Saturday (Oct. 26). But the Bronchos regained control in the next two sets, taking down the Tigers in four, 23-25, 25-21, 13-25, 17-25. The Tigers move to 6-16 overall and 3-11 in conference play, while the Bronchos are now 16-8 overall and 8-6 in MIAA action.

The teams traded points early in the first set before Fort Hays State opened up a four-point lead, 12-8. UCO captured 10 of the next 13 points to go in front, 18-15, before the Tigers battled back to regain the lead after four consecutive kills. Central Oklahoma responded by scoring four of the next five points to provide enough cushion to hold off the Tigers, 25-23.

The Tigers tightened things up in the second set, recording just two errors while outhitting the Bronchos, .292-.231. Fort Hays State trailed as late as 17-16 before rattling off four-straight points to take the lead for good. Morgan West and Emily Ellis both recorded kills before combining for a block to put FHSU in front, 20-17. UCO later closed the gap to 22-21, but a pair of Broncho errors and a kill from Tatum Bartels allowed the Tigers to level the match with a 25-21 win.

Fort Hays State opened the third set with an 8-4 lead, but a 13-1 run fueled by 10-straight points gave the Bronchos a commanding lead. The Tigers then led as late as 11-10 in the fourth set before UCO rattled off six-straight points to go in front for good.

Delaney Humm recorded a double-double for the Tigers, totaling 14 kills, 12 digs and two assists. Bartels added 10 kills, two service aces and one block. Abbie Hayes led the team with 21 digs with Taylor White and Paige Baird adding 17 digs each. Katie Darnell totaled 23 assists while White added 15. Ellis was the lone Tiger with multiple blocks (two) while chipping in seven kills.

After playing eight of 10 matches on the road in October, the Tigers will return home for three matches in a five-day stretch beginning Friday (Nov. 1) when Central Missouri comes to town. First serve is set for 6 p.m. from Gross Memorial Coliseum.