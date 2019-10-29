GEIVONNII WILLIAMS, TOPEKA HIGH | JUNIOR WIDE RECEIVER/DEFENSIVE BACK

HIS PERFORMANCE: Williams scored four touchdowns and had three pass interceptions in the first half as Topeka High clinched a share of the Centennial League championship with a 60-13 victory over Topeka West. Williams scored on 30- and 31-yard pass plays from Da'Vonshai Harden and Williams had punt returns of 73 and 60 yards for TDs as the Trojans wrapped up a 7-1 regular season. All three of Williams' interceptions led to touchdowns as Topeka High opened up a 52-0 halftime advantage.

COACH'S COMMENT: " 'G' is a very talented young man, and a very talented football player," Topeka High coach Walt Alexander said. "It didn't surprise any of us that he made the plays he did on Friday night. His ability to go get a football on both sides of the ball is as good as I have ever seen."

TIME 2 TALK

1 QUESTION: You had a season's worth of highlights in one half. Were you just in the right place at the right time?

ANSWER: We practiced hard all week and I knew I had to be in the right positions to make the right plays and that's what I did (Friday).

2 QUESTION: You were in the middle of everything for your team. How did that feel?

ANSWER: I was having fun. You can't play football without having fun. (Friday) was a good one.

TOP 5: OTHER CITY CANDIDATES

JOEY BLAKESLEY, WASHBURN RURAL: Blakesley, a senior, picked off three passes in the Junior Blues' 35-10 Centennial League victory over Seaman, including a 66-yard return for a touchdown. Blakesley also caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Carlgren as Washburn Rural improved to 3-5 on the season.

MADELINE CARTER, WASHBURN RURAL CROSS COUNTRY: Carter, a freshman, posted a third-place individual finish in last Saturday's 6A regional at Milford Lake Park in a time of 19:57.1, leading the Junior Blues to a second-place team finish and a berth in the 6A state meet.

LOIS DEETER, SEAMAN GOLF: Deeter capped her freshman season with a tie for fifth in the 5A state tournament at Emporia, finishing sixth on a scorecard playoff. Deeter, the Centennial League champion, had rounds of 86 and 82 in the 36-hole tournament.

CHASE EKLUND, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS FOOTBALL: Eklund, a senior, was in on 10 tackles and had a pass interception in Shawnee Heights' 35-17 United Kansas Conference victory over Lansing as the T-Birds evened their record at 4-4 and earned a home 5A playoff game.

KYLIE PHILLIPS, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS CROSS COUNTRY: A senior, Phillips won a Class 5A regional championship last Saturday at the Kanza Park Course, winning by 28 seconds in a time of 19:13.3 and giving her a sweep of city, United Kansas Conference and regional individual titles.