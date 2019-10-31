Kevin Bordewick's Washburn Rural volleyball team started the 2019 season with just two experienced returners and had to work several freshmen and newcomers into the lineup while dealing with a lot of adversity along the way.

But despite everything Rural has been able to put together an outstanding 36-5 season, which could bode well for the No. 2-seeded Junior Blues in Friday and Saturday's Class 6A state tournament at the Tony's Pizza Events Center in Salina.

"Not only are we relatively young, but we've had a lot of injuries,'' Bordewick said. "We've had an ACL, we've had concussions, we've had some knee problems, we've had some illness. We've just had more stuff happen to our team this year probably than any other team, yet we've really persevered and been pretty resilient through it all and just kind of found a way to win a lot of those matches.''

Washburn Rural lost a pair of matches to end its regular season but bounced back to dominate its sub-state and Bordewick feels like the Junior Blues have shown the toughness to be ready for state.

"I know that we lost two matches in that Emporia tournament to two really good teams, Carroll and Seaman, but we still didn't have our full team,'' Bordewick said. "Now I think we're finally getting most everybody back and I think we're jelling a little bit.

"We never make excuses because nobody's ever going to feel sorry for you, but you've just got to find a way to get things done and for the most part these girls have.''

Seniors Macy DeLeye and Eisa Mondragon have been leaders for the Junior Blues all season while several newcomers have also made their mark, including freshmen Brooklyn DeLeye and Taylor Russell.

The Junior Blues have made 21 state appearances, with seven 6A championships and 17 final-four finishes under Bordewick, including third- and fourth-place finishes the past two seasons.

Washburn Rural will open Pool II play at 4:30 p.m. Friday against Gardner-Edgerton, the No. 8 seed at 26-10. The Junior Blues and Trailblazers will be meeting for the fourth time.

The Junior Blues will also face No. 6 seed Shawnee Mission Northwest (28-10) at 6:30 p.m. Friday and will finish pool play at 8:30 against No. 3 seed Derby (33-8).

Garden City is the top seed in the tournament at 32-3 and is Pool I along with No. 4 Blue Valley (28-8), No. 5 Blue Valley North (27-8) and No. 8 Free State (24-12).

The top two finishers in both pools will advance to 2 p.m. semifinals on Saturday, with championship and consolation matches to follow the semis.

CLASS 6A

At Tony's Pizza Events Center, Salina

Friday

Pool I (Court A)

3:30 p.m. — Blue Valley (4: 28-8) vs. Blue Valley North (5: 27-8); 4:30 — Garden City (1: 32-3) vs. Free State (8: 24-12; 5:30 — Blue Valley vs. Free State; 6:30 — Garden City vs. Blue Valley North; 7:30 — Blue Valley North vs. Free State; 8:30 — Garden City vs. Blue Valley.

Pool II (Court B)

3:30 p.m. — Derby (3: 33-8) vs. Shawnee Mission-Northwest (6: 28-10); 4:30 — Washburn Rural (2: 36-5) vs. Gardner-Edgerton (7: 26-10); 5:30 — Derby vs. Gardner-Edgerton; 6:30 — Washburn Rural vs. SM Northwest; 7:30 — SM Northwest vs. Gardner-Edgerton; 8:30 — Washburn Rural vs. Derby.

Saturday

2 p.m. — Semifinals.

Consolation, championship matches 15 minutes after conclusion of last semifinal match.