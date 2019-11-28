Boys

Riley County Falcons

Coach: Dustin Webber (3rd year).

Last year’s record: 17-6 (7-3, T2nd in league).

Postseason: lost in 3A sub-state finals.

Returning starters: (4) Garrett Harmison, F, 6-5, sr.; Ian Uphoff, G, 6-0, sr.; Avery Holle, G, 6-1, jr.; Connor Holle, G, 6-1, jr.

Other returners/newcomers: Trey Harmison, G, 6-0, so.; Jordan Holle, G, 5-9, sr.; Furious Fleshman, G, 6-2, sr.; Taylor Schroeder, F, 6-1, jr.; Nic Allen, G, 6-0, jr.; Kolton Payne, G, 5-10, so.; Korin Koenig, F, 6-0, so.; Nicholas Wagner, G, 5-8, jr.

Outlook: Falcons return bulk of squad that tied for second in league and reached sub-state finals before losing to eventual state runner-up Beloit. ... Harmison averaged 11 ppg and 6 rpg, tops among returners. ... Uphoff averaged 6.5 ppg, 2 apg and 2 spg. ... Connor Holle added 7 ppg while Avery Holle scored 5 ppg. ... Depth is a strength, though a couple injuries will test it. ... Falcons made 10-win improvement over 2017-18.

Rock Creek Mustangs

Coach: Jim Johnston (17th year).

Last year’s record: 10-10 (5-4, 4th in league).

Postseason: lost in 3A sub-state first round.

Returning starters: (2) Dawson Zenger, G, 6-1, jr.; Brooks Whaley, G, 5-9, jr.

Other returners/newcomers: Nolan Churchman, F, 6-2, sr.; Mason Sturdy, G, 5-10, jr.; Charlie Killingsworth, G/F, 6-0, jr.; Dylan Plummer, G, 5-9, sr.

Outlook: Mustangs graduated four seniors and three starters. ... Zenger led team in scoring last year at 19.6 ppg. ... Whaley led league in steals and will be asked to score more this season. ... Mustangs should be able to score at all five spots and outside shooting should be improved.

Rossville Bulldawgs

Coach: Eammon Bradley (3rd year).

Last year’s record: 2-18 (1-8, 6th in league).

Postseason: lost in 2A sub-state first round.

Returning starters: (4) Kaleb Badura, G, 5-10, sr.; Tyree Sowers, F, 6-0, jr.; Bo Reeves, C, 6-4, jr.; Kaiden Brown, G/F, 5-8, jr.

Other returners/newcomers: Randy Morelli, F, 6-2, sr.; Aiden Garcia, G, 5-10, so.; Raphael Cooney, G, 6-1, so.; Brody Lietz, G, 6-1, so.; Eddie Brockamp, C, 6-3, sr.

Outlook: Bulldawgs struggled with young team with lone wins coming against Oskaloosa and Wabaunsee. ... Leading scorer Taegan Sumner (16.7 ppg) graduated but almost everyone else returns. ... Sowers is lone returning all-league performer and averaged double-digit scoring.

Silver Lake Eagles

Coach: Linndy Frieden (11th year).

Last year’s record: 18-5 (8-2, 1st in league).

Postseason: lost in 3A sub-state finals.

Returning starters: (0).

Other returners/newcomers: Kyler Kaniper, 5-9, sr.; Jarek Clark, 6-0, sr.; Cody Hay, 6-2, sr.; Caige Cromer, jr.; Trey Koelzer, jr.; Andrew Osterhaus, jr.; Nathan Boyden, jr.

Outlook: Eagles claimed league title by a game but missed out on return to state tourney with 47-46 loss to Perry-Lecompton in sub-state finals. ... Graduation claimed all five starters, four of whom were all-league picks. ... Biggest losses were second-team All-3A pick Dillon Byrne and Mason Griffin, who were dynamic scorers. ... JV went 15-2 last year and will have to fill the numerous holes.

St. Marys Bears

Coach: Will Spradling (3rd year).

Last year’s record: 13-9 (7-3, T2nd in league).

Postseason: lost in 3A sub-state semifinals.

Returning starters: (6) Bryan Schoemann, F, 6-2, sr.; Caden Hurla, PG, 5-8, sr.; Scott Ewing, F, 6-3, sr.; Danny Moylan, G, 5-11, jr.; Isiah Holz, G, 6-1, jr.; Jaxon Hurla, G, 5-8, so.

Other returners/newcomers: Taegan Sommers, G/F, 6-3, sr.; Fred Criqui, F, 6-6, so.

Outlook: Bears started season 8-1 and 5-0 in league play before injuries to three starters hampered team the rest of the season. ... Only two players graduated including all-leaguer Jory Schindler. ... Hurla, Moylan and Schoemann all averaged about 11 ppg. ... Schoemann also grabbed 7 rpg. ... Bears have impact transfer in Rhett Murray, who played at Wabaunsee last year. ... Bears averaged seven 3-point makes per game last year and shot 35% beyond the arc as a team. ... Bears will play in Topeka Invitational, which consists of all 6A and 5A schools.

Wabaunsee Chargers

Coach: Christian Ulsaker (1st year).

Last year’s record: 5-16 (1-9, 6th in league).

Postseason: lost in 2A sub-state first round.

Returning starters: (3) Jackson Frank, G, 6-0, sr.; Brayden Meseke, G, 5-11, so.; Jakob Schutter, F, 6-3, sr.

Other returners/newcomers: Cade Oliver, G, 6-0, so.; Dawson Schultz, G, 5-8, jr.; Tyler Lohmeyer, G, 6-0, jr.; Jace Reves, G, 5-8, jr.; Austin Miller, F, 6-5, sr.; Eli Oliver, G, 5-8, fr.

Outlook: Ulsaker in first year as head coach and is former All-State basketball player at McPherson and played at Washburn. ... Leading scorer Rhett Murray transferred to league rival St. Marys. ... Both Olivers could have big impact.

Girls

Riley County Falcons

Coach: Harold Oliver (31st year).

Last year’s record: 16-7 (7-3, 2nd in league).

Postseason: lost in3A sub-state finals.

Returning starters: (3) Sarah Thomson, G, 5-4, sr.; Jessi Brummett, 5-10, jr.; Ames Burton, 5-8, jr.

Other returners/newcomers: Brenna McGuire, 5-4, sr.; Kylea Ricketts, 5-8, sr.; Ashtyn Kulp, 5-9, jr.; Kaytrin McGuire, 5-10, jr.

Outlook: Falcons were denied return trip to state by Clay Center in low-scoring 26-21 sub-state title game. ... Three players who earned all-league honors graduated, but Brummett and Thomson were first-team picks. ... Thomson averaged 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game and shot 35 percent from three. ... Brummett also averaged double-figure scoring. ... Oliver is one win from 600 in career overall.

Rock Creek Mustangs

Coach: Adam Plummer (5th year).

Last year’s record: 9-11 (5-4, 3rd in league).

Postseason: lost in 3A sub-state first round.

Returning starters: (3) Evie Gill, 5-9, jr.; Lauren Gill, 5-9, jr.; Brooklyn Goehring, 5-7, so.

Other returners/newcomers: Grace Gehl, 5-10, so.; Lexi DeWeese, 5-9, so.; Josie McFall, 5-5, jr.

Outlook: Mustangs return seven letterwinners overall but must replace first-team all-leaguer Lainey Scott, who led the team in scoring. ... More than half of roster will be freshmen. .... Guard play will be a strength.

Rossville Bulldawgs

Coach: Michael Bell (7th year).

Last year’s record: 5-15 (0-9, 6th in league).

Postseason: lost in 2A sub-state first round.

Returning starters: (3) Taylor Morelli, F, 6-0, sr.; Julia Streit, G, 5-5, jr.; Gracie Rabe, F, 5-8, jr.

Other returners/newcomers: Jenna Rodehorst, G, 5-8, sr.; Mary Shultz, C, 6-0, sr.; Briar Gillum, F, 6-1, so.; Brinley Dyche, G, 5-7, fr.; Amelia Foster, F, 5-9, fr.; Reagan Wonnell, G, 5-7, fr.

Outlook: Bulldawgs went 5-6 outside of league play, but winless in league. ... Graduation claimed leading scorer and rebounder Caila Hill (15 ppg, 10 rpg). ... Morellia averaged 6 ppg and 6 rpg. ... Streit and Rabe each averaged 3 ppg. ... Bulldawgs will have to rely on freshmen to contribute right away.

Silver Lake Eagles

Coach: Loren Ziegler (33rd year).

Last year’s record: 9-12 (4-6, T4th in league).

Postseason: lost in 3A sub-state first round.

Returning starters: (3) Lyndsey VandeVelde, G, 5-7, sr.; Jayme Lindstrom, G, 5-3, sr.; Daryn Lamprecht, F, 5-7, sr.

Other returners/newcomers: Taylor Burkhardt, G, 5-2, sr.; Catie Beam, F, 5-10, sr.; Grace Fitzgerald, G, 5-5, jr.; Kyla Hay, G, 5-8, jr.

Outlook: Ziegler in final year as coach and will retire at end of season and enters year with 542-203 career record. ... VandeVelde and Lindstrom each averaged 7 ppg. ... Lamprecht added 6 ppg and 5 rpg. ... Eagles have plenty of experience with five seniors.

St. Marys Bears

Coach: Randy Wild (10th year).

Last year’s record: 11-11 (4-6, T4th in league).

Postseason: lost in 3A sub-state semifinals.

Returning starters: (3) Jacie Schindler, 5-11, jr.; Morgan Hurla, 5-5, so.; Jordan Harrison, 5-11, jr.

Other returners/newcomers: Katelyn Hurla, 5-6, so.; Brenna Mulligan, 5-5, sr.; Keira Schoenfeld, 5-4, sr.; Ellie Layton, 5-6, sr.; Jaylee Hurd, 5-6, sr.; Vivian Martin, so.; Grace Deiter, so.; Mahtee O’Shea, so.

Outlook: Bears lost three seniors off last year’s team to graduation including top-two scorers and all-leaguers Josie Harrison (9.7 ppg) and Reagan Hurla (6.4 ppg). ... Morgan Hurla averaged 5.9 ppg as freshman, tops among returners, and led last year’s team in assists and steals. ... Katelyn Hurla added 4.3 ppg.

Wabaunsee Chargers

Coach: Trevor Keller (1st year).

Last year’s record: 22-4 (9-1, 1st in league).

Postseason: placed third at 2A state tournament.

Returning starters: (4) Autymn Schreiner, G, 5-8, sr.; Madelyn Hutley, G, 5-6, sr.; Laurel Barber, G/F, 5-5, sr.; Megan Strait, F, 5-9, sr.

Other returners/newcomers: Alexis Hafenstine, G, 5-3, sr.; Hannah Mumpower, F, 5-9, sr.; Jordan Magette, G, 5-7, jr.; Madisyn Wertzberger, F, 5-9, jr.; Kara Hafenstine, G, 5-4, so.; Lauren Schutter, F, 6-1, so.

Outlook: Chargers saw bid for state championship end with 55-51 overtime loss to Garden Plain in 2A state semifinals. ... Chargers rebounded to beat WaKeeny for third. ... Keller replaces Shanna Perine as coach. ... Hutley was second-team All-2A selection who averaged 13.9 ppg. ... Schreiner averaged 9.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.3 apg and 3 spg. ... Barber added 4.9 ppg and 3.3 rpg. ... Graduation claimed leading scorer and first-team All-2A selection Abby Oliver. ... Bulk of squad led Wabaunsee to 2A state volleyball title in fall.

MID-EAST LEAGUE

2018-19 STANDINGS

Boys

;League;Overall

*Silver Lake;8-2;18-5

Riley County;7-3;17-6

St. Marys;7-3;13-9

Rock Creek;5-4;10-10

Rossville;1-8;2-18

Wabaunsee;1-9;5-16

Girls

;League;Overall

*Wabaunsee;9-1;22-4

Riley County;7-3;16-7

Rock Creek;5-4;9-11

St. Marys;4-6;11-11

Silver Lake;4-6;9-12

Rossville;0-9;5-14

Returning all-leaguers

Boys

Garrett Harmison, Riley County (1st); Caden Hurla, St. Marys (1st); Danny Moylan, St. Marys (1st); Rhett Murray, St. Marys (HM); Bryan Schoemann, St. Marys (1st); Tyree Sowers, Rossville (HM); Dawson Zenger, Rock Creek (1st).

Girls

Jessi Brummett, Riley County (1st); Lauren Gill, Rock Creek (HM); Madelyn Hutley, Wabaunsee (1st); Jayme Lindstrom, Silver Lake (1st); Autymn Schreiner, Wabaunsee (1st); Sarah Thomson, Riley County (1st); Lyndsey VandeVelde, Silver Lake (HM).

BRENT MAYCOCK