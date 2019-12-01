Demi Aamold, Wellsville

Aamold has been a huge reason behind three straight Pioneer League titles and a 34-1 league record for Wellsville the past three seasons, contributing in a big way from Day 1 in the program. A two-time first-team all-league pick, Aamold was a second-team All-Class 3A selection last year after averaging 18.9 points, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game. She needs just 18 points to hit the 1,000-point milestone in her career and is just 139 points away from being the No. 2 scorer in Wellsville history. She holds the school record for career free-throw percentage at 71.4% going into her senior season.

Sami Bartels, Marysville

After a breakout sophomore season in which she earned second-team All-Class 4A honors and helped lead Marysville to a fourth-place finish in the Class 4A Division II state tournament, Bartels became a focal point for opposing defenses last year. She still was able to average a double-double, scoring 11.2 points per game while also adding 10.3 rebounds per contest. A Benedictine signee, Bartels has scored 652 points in her career and also has 583 rebounds and 160 steals and is a two-time All-North Central Kansas League selection.

Kylie Dohl, Jackson Heights

Dohl has increased her scoring average each of her first three season, averaging 11.0 as a freshman, 15.9 as a sophomore and 17.2 per game last year. She enters her senior season needing just 60 points to hit the 1,000-point mark in her career and 187 points away from setting Heights’ school record. Dohl also has 522 career rebounds (8.2 per game) and needs just 85 to break the school career rebound record. Dohl set the school record for field-goal percentage last year, hitting 55.7%, and set career highs for assists and steals.

Clara Edwards, Clay Center

A starter since Day 1, Edwards led Clay Center bak to the state tournament last year as the Tigers went 19-5 and qualified for the Class 3A state tournament. Earning first-team All-North Central Kansas League honors for the second straight year, Edwards was a second-team All-Class 3A pick after averaging 13 points and 8 rebounds per game last year.

Megan Foster, Waverly

Waverly finished fourth at the Class 1A state tournament last year with Foster leading the way for the Bulldogs. The 5-foot-5 point guard averaged a team-high 13.4 points per game while also leading the Bulldogs in assists with 2.5 per game and steals with 4.8 per game. With 270 career steals, Foster is 53 away from the school record and she’s 279 points away from 1,000 in her career, averaging 9.9 points per game for her career. The four-year starter has led Waverly to a 60-15 record in her first three years, earning first-team All-Lyon County League honors the past two seasons.

Madelyn Hutley, Wabaunsee

Hutley has been an All-Mid-East League performer since her freshman season and has helped the Chargers to a pair of top-three finishes at the Class 2A state tournament in her career. Last season, she averaged 13.9 points per game in helping the Chargers to a third-place state finish and earning second-team All-Class 2A honors. She’s scored 779 career points and has signed with Washburn.

Alleigh Kramer, Nemaha Central

The motor that makes the Thunder go, Kramer plays points guard but is all over the court and has led Nemaha Central to three straight state tournament appearances, including a fourth-place finish in Class 3A last year. An All-Big Seven League pick the last two years, Kramer averaged 13.1 points, 4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3 steals per game last year. The second-team All-3A selection has signed with Benedictine.

Khylee Massey, Northern Heights

A four-year starter at Heights, Massey has averaged double figures each of her first three years and was a unanimous first-team All-Flint Hills League pick the past two seasons. Massey led Heights to a runner-up sub-state finish last year, averaging 16 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. For her career, she’s scored 812 points and has averaged at least 7 rebounds per game each season.

Sarah Thomson, Riley County

A senior guard who’s contributed since her freshman year, Thomson was a first-team All-Mid-East League selection last year. She averaged 10.5 points, shooting 35% from 3-point range and making 35 threes overall. Thomson also shot 75% from the free-throw line. She’s got an all-around game and added 4.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals per game to go with her scoring.

Josie Weishaar, Jefferson North

Weishaar became just the sixth player in Jefferson North history to go over 1,000 points in her career, accomplishing the feat last season. She averaged 16.2 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals per game last year, earning first-team All-Class 2A honors after being a second-teamer as a sophomore. For her career, she’s scored 1,037 points and averaged 15.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Weishaar is a three-time All-Northeast Kansas League selection who has signed with Missouri Western.