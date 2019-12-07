AUGUSTA – It was a slow start inside Hutter Gymnasium at Augusta High School as only seven points were scored in the entire first quarter of action. The Orioles girls varsity would hold Mulvane to only 12 points in the contest, including only allowing two buckets in the entire second half.

The only two points for Mulvane in the first were from junior Kaitlyn Klein, thanks to two trips to the free throw line. After taking a 1-0 lead, Augusta scored a bucket to take the lead – a lead that would see its way to the end.

Augusta led 5-2 after the first quarter, both squads still searching for identity early in the season.

Klein kept fighting for the Wildcats, keeping some positivity on the Mulvane bench with a successful and-one attempt following a late foul on a wide open layup early in the second quarter.

The Augusta offense woke up following the rough defensive play, as five Orioles found the scoreboard in some fashion in the following five minutes. Augusta took a 20-8 lead into halftime. Klein led all first half scorers with six points for Mulvane.

Augusta’s defense locked tight for the remainder of the game, allowing only two points in the third quarter, while the offense lengthened their lead. After the third quarter, the Orioles led 30-10.

Junior Maycee Anderson led all scorers in the fourth, earning two trips to the line and making an additional bucket, scoring four in the fourth alone.

The Oriole defense allowed only two points in the fourth as well, giving up just two buckets in the entire second half. With about three minutes remaining, the 30-point running clock began as the Orioles advanced to 1-0 this season with a 43-12 win.

“We’re not going to be the strongest offensive team, so our goal is to hold teams to under 20 [points],” Augusta Girls Varsity Head Coach Rainey Maloy said.

Mulvane – 2; 6; 2; 2 – 12

Augusta – 5; 15; 10; 13 – 43

Mulvane – Klein 8, White 4

Augusta – Anderson 10, Terry 7, Timberlake 6, Scott 6, Slusser 5, Williams 4, Puckett 3, Cantu 2

Augusta 62, Mulvane 29

The Augusta boys kept the good times rolling as just six seconds into the game, directly after the opening tip, senior Zach Davidson scored to give the Orioles an early lead.

The Orioles jumped out to an early 9-2 lead thanks to a converted and-one for the pre-season all-county selection, senior Jaren Jackson.

Augusta kept the pressure on in the first, leading 15-9 after one. The Wildcats would not score more than eight in a quarter going forward.

Mulvane slowed significantly in the second, allowing big men Davidson and junior Ely Wilcox to control the floor for Augusta.

“It is really easy [to build a gameplan] when you know you’ve got two guys in there who are going to basically clean up anything that is missed, both on the offensive and defensive ends,” Augusta Boys Varsity Head Coach Jake Sims said.

The Orioles led Mulvane 33-15 at halftime as Wilcox and Davidson accounted for 14 of the Orioles’ 33 first half points.

Six different Orioles would score in the dominating 21-point third quarter. Jackson led Augusta with six points in the third as the Orioles led Mulvane, 54-21.

Augusta closed things out nicely, maintaining their lead and the running clock throughout the fourth quarter, taking a 62-29 opening night victory over Mulvane.

Mulvane – 9; 6; 6; 8 – 29

Augusta – 15; 18; 21; 8 – 62

Mulvane – Abasolo 17, Gerlach 8, Ellis 2, Comer 2

Augusta – Davidson 18, Jackson 13, Parker 12, Andrews 4, McDaniel 4, Wilcox 4, Timberlake 4, Roberts 3