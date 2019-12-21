BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE SPLITS: At Gypsum, the Southeast of Saline girls were able to pick up a 49-35 victory over Hillsboro on Friday night.

Southeast led 18-11 at the end of the first quarter, 31-19 at halftime and cruised from there to improve to 3-2, while Hillsboro fell to 5-1.

Karsyn Schlesner led Southeast with 21 points.

The Southeast boys fell to Hillsboro, 69-58, and dropped to 5-1 on the year. Hillsboro improved to 4-2.

Southeast trailed 16-13 after one and never could get the lead. Hillsboro led 32-25 at halftime and outscored Southeast, 37-33, in the second half.

Matthew Potucek had 19 points to lead Hillsboro. Bryant Banks scored a game-high 21 points for Southeast.