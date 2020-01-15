Winter weather has wreaked havoc on Topeka West’s schedule all season, but concerns about rust, or a lack of rhythm offensively, will quickly melt away if Trevion Alexander plays the way he did Tuesday.

The Chargers looked like a team playing just their fourth game for most of the first quarter at Hayden before the West junior heated up to score 29 points on 10-of-15 shooting in a 57-45 road win.

Hayden led until the final 30 seconds of the first quarter. By the end of the second, it was becoming apparent this was Alexander’s breakout night. The 6-foot-3 forward banked in a 3-pointer from about 30 feet out to give West a 22-18 halftime lead.

Starting the second half with two more buckets gave the Chargers an eight-point margin they never relinquished.

“I’ve been waiting for Trevion to do that,” said West coach Rick Bloomquist. “We’ve been kind of pushing him. No question it’s a career high. Just shooting that many times might be a career high in three games. We want him to be assertive because he’s good enough to do stuff like that.”

After scoring eight in the third quarter, Alexander added 11 in the fourth. It couldn’t have come at a better time.

John Roeder, who led Hayden with 15 points, and Cole Chisham each hit two 3-pointers to cut the margin to 47-41 with 3:20 left. Alexander answered with a dagger 3-pointer a minute later, and the Wildcats didn’t score again until the final 42 seconds.

The team’s 20-point fourth quarter was a far cry from the sluggish opening seven minutes.

“Hayden’s a hard team to play against,” Bloomquist said. “I feared this game coming over here because of the type of team they have. They had to muddy it up, and we had to play in muddy water with them, and we pulled it out after we made some changes at halftime.”

Elijah Brooks and Marque Wilkerson added 12 points each for West. The trio combined for all but four of the team’s points. Now, after playing just three games in over a month, the Chargers will jump to the opposite end of the spectrum, facing Ottawa and Washburn Rural for a stretch of three games in five days.

“We’ve got to play Ottawa on one day rest, then we play Washburn Rural,” Bloomquist said. “That’s who you don’t want to see on Friday night with their legs rested. It’s all about toughness now. We’ll see how tough we are.”

TOPEKA WEST BOYS 57, HAYDEN 45

Topeka West;11;11;15;20;—;57

Hayden;9;9;11;16;—;45

Topeka West (3-1, 3-1) — Harrison 0-1 0-0 0, Brooks 4-8 4-5 12, Bitler 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander 10-15 7-9 29, Durall 2-6 0-0 4, Wilkerson 5-8 2-4 12. Totals 21-39 13-18 57.

Hayden (2-5, 1-5) — Schneider 5-8 3-4 13, Chisham 2-3 0-0 6, Pivarnik 2-2 0-0 4, Triplett 2-3 0-0 4, Roeder 5-9 2-3 15, Pavlik 1-5 0-0 2, Duffey 0-0 0-1 0, Muller 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 17-30 6-10 45.

3-point shots — Topeka West 3 (Alexander 2, Durall), Hayden 5 (Roeder 3, Chisham 2). Total fouls — Topeka West 15, Hayden 20. Fouled out — Chisham.