Devon Junghans got on a roll behind the 3-point arc Thursday night and Salina South rode him to a 67-40 victory over Concordia in the opening round of the Salina Invitational.

Junghans, a 5-foot-9 junior, poured in 33 points on just 14 shots, including 28 during a blistering 14-minute stretch, to boost the Cougars to 8-2 for the season and into Friday's semifinals against Wichita South.

When asked if he knew how hot he'd been during the game, Junghans replied, "No, not really. I was just playing the game like I usually do, letting the game come to me. I wasn't keeping track."

Junghans hit 10 of 14 shots from the field (7-of-11 behind the arc) and all six of his free throws. He scored 14 points in the first quarter, including 11 in the final 2:12 and added eight more points in the second quarter and another nine in the first 3 1/2 minutes of the third period.

"For me at least, once I hit one, they just kinda keep on coming," Junghans said. "That's how I am; I'm streaky like that. Once I hit one, I start to feel good and I let a couple more go and they went in this time."

Junghans' point total was the seventh-best all time in the Salina Invitational, which is now in its 41st year. His seven 3-pointers was one shy of the tournament record set by Kyle Reynolds of Abilene against Salina Central in 1995 and Harper Williams of Central against Andover last year.

"He's capable of really filling it up and you have to give a lot of credit to our guys for finding him tonight," South coach Jason Hooper said. "He doesn't get open by himself. There were a lot of good screens that were set and good passes that were made."

Hooper was not pleased with his team's play in the first half. After Junghans' 22 points, no other Cougar had more than five and the team was shooting just 35 percent from the field. Take away Junghans' 6-of-10 shooting and South was 4 of 19.

But, the third quarter was much better. The Cougars hit 9 of 14 shots and expanded their lead to as many as 29 points.

"The first half, I felt like our guys just came in the with the attitude that we're better and we're just going to get through it," Hooper said. "We really challenged them at halftime to get back to the details. No matter who the opponent is, we've got to play our type of basketball and in the third quarter, it really showed."

Junghans started the third quarter with a three-point play and then nailed back-to-back 3-pointers just 36 seconds apart to reach 31 points with 4:17 left in the quarter. His teammates joined the fun after that. A.J. Johnson made all four of his field goal attempts in the second half and finished with 11 points, while Josh Jordan knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter and finished with 10.

Concordia (2-5) was playing its first game in 16 days and just its second since Dec. 20. The rust showed as the Panthers turned it over 23 times against South's quickness. The Panthers did get a strong performance from 6-1 junior guard Wyatt Trost, who scored 20 points on 7 of 9 shooting from the field and 6 of 9 free throws.