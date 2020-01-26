Of course, you are thinking about the "sex" talk that we are all responsible to have with our kids.

After all, it is our obligation to send our children into the world educated and prepared for life. It is notoriously the conversation that the parents worry about and the kids dread. By the time it happens, the kids probably think they know everything there is to know.

My experience with my own mother was less than exemplary — she handed me a manila envelope full of brochures and said if I had questions we could talk later. I tried to do better with my own, but you’d have to ask them if I made any improvements.

Let’s be clear: I’m not talking about that "talk" at all, but another conversation that is just as difficult and awkward.

It came to mind again during the holiday gatherings this year. My kids are very aware of my interest and devotion to successful aging, but they grow strangely quiet at the discussion of my death or the need for understanding the many issues that will ensue. Things like durable power of attorney for health care and finances, funeral and burial plans, personal property dispersion, etc., seem to be taboo or at least pushed off for another day.

Granted they are not happy topics, but family gatherings are an appropriate time to share such information. We always assume we’ll have another day to do it. Not true. Sure you can write it all down and leave it in a safe place to be discovered after your death, but there is a certain joy in getting to share your important and final wishes while you can.

Unlike the "non-sex talk" with Mom, she handled the last talk much better. She had the durable powers carefully planned. She marked her treasures with the family recipient’s names. Although her estate was meager, she had it carefully arranged. The beautiful thing was that there were many conversations about all of those decisions.

Connie Mason Michaelis is a lifestyle consultant who is on Facebook at Just Now Old Enough.