BASKETBALL
High school girls box scores
RESULTS FRIDAY
AXTELL 62, RIVERSIDE 41
Axtell;12;18;16;16;—;62
Riverside;6;10;8;16;—; 41
Axtell — Porting 2 1-1 5, Schmitz 1 0-1 2, Schmelzle 8 7-8 23, A. Buessing 2 (1) 2-4 7, Feldkamp 6 2-2 14, Smith 0 0-2 0, McClellan 3 5-8 11.
Riverside — Jones 2 0-0 4, Murphy 5 (2) 4-10 16, En. Byrd 3 3-8 9, Eu. Byrd 3 0-0 6, Hayes 1 (1) 0-0 3, O’Grady 0 2-4 2, Juhl 0 1-2 1.
BELOIT 44, RUSSELL 33
Russell;13;8;8;4;—;33
Beloit;14;11;9;10;—;44
Russell — Fritschen 1 0-0 2, Dortland 2 (1) 3-4 8, Reeves 3 1-2 7, Nichols 3 2-3 8, Stierlen 4 0-1 8.
Beloit — Boeve 2 0-0 4, Eilert 0 1-2 1, Hewitt 1 0-0 2, Meier 4 (1) 2-5 11, Larson 5 0-1 10, Cooper 7 2-2 16.
BURLINGTON 64, ROYAL VALLEY 36
Royal Valley;9;11;6;10;—;36
Burlington;17;13;13;21;—;64
Royal Valley — Stithem 2 (1) 0-0 5, Michael 2 0-0 4, Saia 0 0-1 0, Bryan 2 (1) 1-2 6, Albright 0 0-2 0, Price 1 2-2 4, Williamson 3 (1) 7-10 14, Neuner 1 0-0 2, Harman 0 1-2 1.
Burlington — Hernandez 0 2-2 2, Medlock 0 1-2 1, Whitworth 2 2-3 6, Fejfar 3 (1) 0-0 7, Doebele 4 5-6 13, Young 6 (3) 2-2 17, Coursen 4 1-2 9, Hess 3 1-2 7, Dunn 1 0-0 2.
CENTRAL HEIGHTS 36, JAYHAWK-LINN 28
Jayhawk-Linn;8;6;8;6;—;28
Central Heights;11;5;6;14;—;36
Jayhawk-Linn — Carpenter 1 2-2 4, E. Nation 1 2-6 4, Holt 2 0-0 4, Lohman 1 0-0 2, Umphenhour 2 0-0 4, Dawson 0 0-2 0, Brown back 1 0-0 2, A. Nation 3 2-3 8.
Central Heights — Brown 1 6-7 8, Meyer 3 (2) 0-0 8, Brockus 2 (2) 0-0 6, Compton 3 (2) 0-0 8, Peel 3 0-0 6.
CLAY CENTER 43, SMOKY VALLEY 26
Smoky Valley;8;8;5;5;—;26
Clay Center;6;11;10;16;—;43
Smoky Valley — Brumbaugh 1 5-7 7, Haxton 1 0-0 2, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Rose 2 0-0 4, Ryan 1 0-0 2, Broxterman 1 5-8 7.
Clay Center — Bent 1 0-2 2, Siebold 3 1-1 7, Liby 0 4-5 4, Pfizenmaier 0 0-1 0, Henry 3 (1) 1-1 9, Edwards 6 9-10 21.
CLIFTON-CLYDE 59, FRANKFORT 45
Frankfort;5;7;16;17;—;45
Clifton-Clyde;19;14;13;13;—;59
Frankfort — Loiseau 2 (1) 1-2 6, Tommer 4 2-4 10, Cornelison 0 1-2 1, Broxterman 7 2-5 16, Brandt 3 (1) 1-3 8, Fox 2 0-0 4.
Clifton-Clyde — Bowser 3 2-3 8, Nobert 0 2-2 2, Douglas 2 2-2 6, P. Girard 7 (1) 3-4 18, A. Girard 4 3-7 11, Callihan 5 4-11 14.
DONIPHAN WEST 72, BV-RANDOLPH 56
Doniphan West;18;17;24;13;—;72
BV-Randolph;10;13;20;13;—;56
Doniphan West — M. Smith 10 6-10 26, Olson 8 (7) 0-1 23, H. Leach 2 0-0 4, S. Smith 1 0-0 2, Clevenger 2 (2) 2-2 8, S. Leach 3 0-0 6, Whetstine 1 (1) 0-0 3.
Blue Valley-Randolph — B. Zoeller 8 (1) 5-9 22, L. Zoeller 2 (1) 0-0 5, Al. Cassel 6 (2) 1-2 15, Gough 0 0-1 0, Young 1 5-8 5, Ab. Cassel 3 0-0 6.
HOLTON 50, CHAPMAN 42
Holton;15;10;13;12;—;50
Chapman;16;9;10;7;—;42
Holton — Flewelling 1 0-0 2, Haussler 2 5-7 9, Hickman 4 (1) 0-1 9, Rhodd 1 0-0 2, Tanking 6 (3) 2-2 17, Patch 3 5-6 11.
Chapman — Mc. Kirkpatrick 4 2-2 10, Adams 4 (3) 0-0 11, Suther 3 1-2 7, Bledsoe 4 1-3 9, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Ma. Kirkpatrick 1 0-1 3.
JEFFERSON NORTH 63, ATCHISON COUNTY 37
Atchison County;9;8;7;13;—;37
Jefferson North;15;20;15;13;—;63
Atchison County — Caplinger 0 2-2 2, Schletzbaum 3 (2) 1-2 9, Nitz 1 (1) 1-6 4, Kimmi 1 (1) 0-0 3, Alexander 2 0-0 4, Wallisch 7 1-1 15, McManus 0 0-1 0, Pentle 0 0-2 0.
Jefferson North — Ohlde 1 0-0 2, Robertson 0 0-2 0, Wistuba 1 0-0 2, Vaught 2 (2) 1-2 7, Easterday 1 1-3 3, Downing 1 0-0 2, Weishaar 10 (2) 6-7 28, Schneider 6 (1) 1-1 14, E. Tweed 0 1-6 1, Thompson 2 0-0 4.
JEFFERSON WEST 39, TONGANOXIE 30
Tonganoxie;3;9;12;6;—;30
Jefferson West;14;5;10;10;—;39
Tonganoxie — Brusven 6 2-4 14, Barnes 1 (1) 0-0 3, Seba 1 0-0 2, Aaron 1 (1) 0-0 3, Gray 2 1-3 5, Rickard 1 (1) 0-0 3.
Jefferson West — M. Roenne 6 1-3 13, Kr. Biltoft 4 (1) 2-3 11, N. Roenne 1 0-0 2, Ki. Biltoft 0 0-2 0, Kahler 4 (1) 4-4 13.
LEBO 48, HARTFORD 42
Hartford;11;8;13;10;—;42
Lebo;9;11;13;15;—;48
Hartford — B. Darbyshire 5 2-4 12, Kelley 4 (1) 0-0 9, Heathman 0 0-2 0, Breshears 4 (3) 1-2 12, Finnerty 2 (1) 3-4 8, Baker 0 1-2 1.
Lebo — Peek 6 (3) 1-3 16, Schrader 2 6-8 10, Tackitt 2 (1) 0-1 5, Tollefson 2 0-0 4, Moore 3 (2) 5-7 13.
MISSION VALLEY 33, LYNDON 31
Mission Valley;5;3;12;13;—;33
Lyndon;9;9;3;10;—;31
Mission Valley — M. Deters 4 (1) 2-4 11, P. Martin 3 (3) 1-2 10, Calvaruze 2 (2) 0-0 6, Halupa 2 0-0 4, H. Martin 1 0-0 2.
Lyndon — Addleman 6 (1) 0-2 13, Criqui 3 (2) 1-2 9, Gross 1 (1) 0-2 3, Sturdy 1 0-0 2, Ramey 1 0-0 2, Easter 1 0-2 2.
OLPE 62, BURLINGAME 34
Burlingame;16;8;3;7;—;34
Olpe;22;16;12;12;—;62
Burlingame — Punches 3 0-0 6, Winters 1 2-4 4, Giffin 6 (3) 1-2 16, Lewis 2 0-0 4, Masters 1 0-0 2, Shaffer 1 0-0 2.
Olpe — M. Smith 7 0-1 14, Steffes 1 (1) 0-0 3, Davis 3 (1) 2-2 9, Heins 7 (1) 0-1 15, Bishop 6 3-3 15, Fisher 0 1-2 1, M. Broyles 0 1-2 1, L. Broyles 2 0-0 4.
OSAGE CITY 57, SANTA FE TRAIL 52 OT
Osage City;10;5;16;18;8;—;57
Santa Fe Trail;8;8;19;14;3;—;52
Osage City — Dowd 4 0-2 8, Kirkpatrick 4 (3) 10-14 21, Serna 6 (4) 2-2 18, Crawford 0 0-1 0, Kerns 4 2-4 10.
Santa Fe Trail — Mead 3 (1) 1-3 8, Banks 2 (2) 2-2 8, Stone 7 (1) 6-7 21, Myrick 2 (2) 0-0 6, Sisson 3 (1) 0-0 7.
PERRY-LECOMPTON 62, OSKALOOSA 40
Oskaloosa;3;11;13;13;—;40
Perry-Lecompton;10;17;19;16;—;62
Oskaloosa — Reg. Curry 4 (1) 1-2 10, Ree. Curry 4 2-5 10, Pfau 4 0-0 8, Rockhold 2 5-6 9, Johnson 1 1-2 3.
Perry-Lecompton — Ball 6 (3) 0-0 15, Welch 0 0-2 0, Cummings 0 1-2 1, J. Keller 8 (2) 1-2 19, C. Keller 2 0-0 4, Metcalfe 0 2-5 2, Hurd 5 0-2 10, Baker 3 5-6 11.
PLEASANT RIDGE 45, VALLEY FALLS 14
Valley Falls;0;8;6;0;—;14
Pleasant Ridge;12;11;15;7;—;45
Valley Falls — Seymour 2 (2) 1-2 7, Darveaux 0 3-6 3, Hansen 1 0-0 2, Nellis 0 0-2 0, Yates 0 0-2 0, Correll 1 0-0 2.
Pleasant Ridge — A. Nutsch 3 (1) 0-2 7, Schwinn 0 1-4 1, Theis 2 0-2 4, Watkins 4 (2) 1-2 11, Stewart 1 0-0 2, Oatney 1 2-2 4, Barnes 1 (1) 0-0 3, K. Nutsch 4 4-4 12, Herbig 0 2-2 2.
RILEY COUNTY 45, WABAUNSEE 27
Riley County;11;11;6;17;—;45
Wabaunsee;6;9;11;1;—;27
Riley County — Rignell 2 (1) 0-1 5, Brummett 5 4-5 14, Thomson 6 (2) 5-5 19, B. McGuire 1 1-2 3, K. McGuire 0 0-2 0, Kulp 0 1-2 1, Burton 1 1-7 3.
Wabaunsee — Hutley 1 (1) 0-0 3, Schreiner 1 (1) 1-4 4, Barber 2 2-3 6, Wertzberger 1 0-0 2, Strait 3 0-0 6, Schutter 2 2-4 6.
ROSSVILLE 46, CORNERSTONE 37
Rossville;12;12;5;17;—;46
Cornerstone;11;9;6;11;—;37
Rossville — Dyche 2 0-0 4, Streit 2 (1) 5-6 10, Rabe 2 4-5 8, Morelli 8 (1) 1-7 17, Rodehorst 3 0-0 6.
Cornerstone — Gentry 1 0-0 2, Poage 1 (1) 0-0 3, Muller 1 0-0 2, Holloway 3 4-4 10, Martin 3 5-6 11, Kramer 4 (1) 0-1 9.
RURAL VISTA 47, WAKEFIELD 25
Wakefield;7;6;1;11;—;25
Rural Vista;8;7;16;16;—;47
Wakefield — N. Copenhaver 1 0-0 2, T. Copenhaver 3 2-4 8, Flickinger 0 2-4 2, Pollman 4 1-2 9, Clark 1 0-0 2, Avery 1 0-0 2.
Rural Vista — Johnson 2 2-2 6, Riedy 3 (2) 408 12, Sly 0 1-2 1, M. Brockmeier 2 0-0 4, H. Brockmeier 5 0-1 10, Acres 6 0-0 12.
SABETHA 52, SILVER LAKE 25
Sabetha;19;11;18;4;—;52
Silver Lake;7;2;9;7;—;25
Sabetha — Hughes 2 (2) 2-2 8, Cox 1 0-0 2, M. Schuette 4 (1) 0-0 9, K. Schuette 3 (1) 0-0 7, H. Wertenberger 2 0-2 4, Kuenzi 0 1-4 1, Schumann 6 (3) 1-1 16, Renyer 1 9-2 2, R. Wertenberger 0 1-2 1.
Silver Lake — Farmer 1 (1) 0-0 3, Burkhardt 0 1-2 1, Lindstrom 0 3-4 3, Hay 4 (3) 0-1 11, Ross 1 0-0 2, Lamprecht 1 0-0 2, VandeVelde 1 (1) 0-0 3.
SM SOUTH 33, MANHATTAN 30
Manhattan;6;8;9;7;—;30
SM South;9;6;11;7;—;33
Manhattan — Claussen 4 0-0 8, A. Ostermann 2 (1) 2-2 7, Martinez 2 1-2 5, Cordis 4 0-0 8, Knopp 1 0-0 2.
SM South — Whitcomb 3 0-3 6, Payne 3 2-2 8, Kovalcik 0 2-2 2, Thurston 4 (2) 1-2 11, Crawford 1 0-1 2, Cooper 1 0-0 2, Gunnigle 1 0-0 2.
TMP-MARIAN 49, ABILENE 34
TMP-Marian;16;10;16;7;—;49
Abilene;6;10;6;12;—;34
TMP-Marian — Lane 1 4-10 6, Smith 4 (3) 2-2 13, Hamel 3 (1) 1-2 8, Allen 4 7-8 15, DeWitt 0 1-2 1, Wasinger 3 0-0 6.
Abilene — Holmes 3 (1) 5-10 12, Vopat 0 0-1 0, Lillard 1 0-0 2, Hayes 4 (1) 1-2 10, Snowball 1 0-0 2, Liby 1 0-0 2, Clemence 1 (1) 1-2 4, An. Bathurst 0 2-2 2.
VALLEY HEIGHTS 50, WETMORE 23
Wetmore;8;5;3;7;—;23
Valley Heights;16;16;13;3;—;50
Wetmore — Strathman 2 (1) 0-0 5, Osterhaus 1 3-4 5, Bloom 4 (1) 3-6 12, Brown 0 1-2 1, Mock 0 0-1 0.
Valley Heights — C. Toerber 1 (1) 4-6 7, Stevenson 2 (2) 0-0 6, M. Vermetten 4 0-0 8, E. Toerber 6 2-4 14, Yungeberg 4 3-4 7, S. Vermetten 3 (1) 1-2 8.
WAMEGO 32, ROCK CREEK 26
Rock Creek;4;4;11;7;—;26
Wamego;5;15;4;8;—;32
Rock Creek — Goehring 1 4-8 6, E. Gill 1 1-2 3, L. Gill 1 3-6 5, Gehl 4 4-7 12.
Wamego — Billings 0 2-2 2, Donnelly 2 0-0 4, Alexander 2 (1) 0-0 5, Denney 1 0-0 2, Pierson 2 0-1 4, Alderson 2 2-2 6, Beachler 1 0-0 2, Kueker 2 (1) 2-3 7.
WASHINGTON COUNTY 59, TROY 23
Troy;7;3;6;7;—;23
Washington County;18;11;14;16;—;59
Troy — Parks 1 0-0 2, Williams 1 0-0 2, Euler 3 (2) 0-2 8, Norris 0 1-2 1, Engemann 2 (1) 0-0 5, Hill 1 1-2 3, Estes 1 0-0 2.
Washington County — Chandler 1 0-0 2, C. Boykin 4 (1) 0-0 9, Romeiser 1 0-0 2, M. Metz 5 0-0 10, A. Boykin 2 (1) 0-0 5, Dusin 2 0-0 4, A. Kern 5 (4) 1-2 15, Otott 3 (2) 0-2 8, Ouellette 1 0-0 2, Cardenas 1 0-0 2.
WEST FRANKLIN 39, MCLOUTH 29
McLouth;14;8;0;7;—;29
West Franklin;7;11;12;9;—;39
McLouth — Pope 4 (3) 0-0 11, Lackey 3 91) 1-2 8, Holwick 0 6-9 6, Jolley 1 0-3 2, Coit 1 0-0 2.
West Franklin — Judd 5 1-1 11, Hutchison 3 1-2 7, Swank 2 3-4 7, Flory 3 0-0 6, K. Ecord 1 1-1 3, Bailey 1 1-2 3, Walter 1 0-0 2.
High school boys box scores
RESULTS FRIDAY
BELOIT 82, RUSSELL 58
Russell;18;21;9;10;—;58
Beloit;26;29;21;6;—;82
Russell — Logsdon 1 0-0 2, Ewers 1 (1) 0-0 3, Flax 1 (1) 0-0 3, Ulrich 1 2-4 4, Sohm 6 (5) 0-0 17, Gibson 6 (4) 0-2 16, Walston 3 (1) 0-0 7, Leiker 1 2-2 4, Kraus 0 2-2 2.
Beloit — Burks 1 (1) 0-0 3, Palen 3 (1) 0-0 7, Vahle 1 0-1 2, Eilert 0 2-2 2, Gray 1 1-1 3, Cox 14 (9) 2-2 39, Walker 1 0-0 2, Arasmith 3 (3) 1-2 10, Renaut 1 0-0 2, Mason 6 0-0 12.
BV-RANDOLPH 59, DONIPHAN WEST 45
Doniphan West;11;6;15;13;—;45
BV-Randolph;11;19;15;14;—;59
Doniphan West — Spiker 2 2-3 6, Penny 2 (2) 0-0 6, Blevins 5 (3) 0-0 11, Johnson 1 0-2 2, Leatherman 1 (1) 0-0 3, Clark 5 5-10 15.
Blue Valley-Randolph — W. Wichman 2 (2) 0-0 6, Irvine 4 (3) 0-0 11, Young 0 1-2 1, Brockman 9 (3) 1-1 22, Hoeltzel 0 0-1 0, Clark 2 1-2 5, B. Wichman 1 3-4 5, Barr 3 3-4 9.
CENTRAL HEIGHTS 60, JAYHAWK-LINN 50
Jayhawk-Linn;14;8;14;14;—;50
Central Heights;19;10;15;16;—;60
Jayhawk-Linn — Lowe 0 2-2 2, Johannin 1 1-2 3, Leisure 6 (4) 2-2 18, Ware 8 (2) 0-2 20, Nickelson 0 0-1 0, Schibi 3 1-4 7.
Central Heights — Crawford 2 (2) 0-1 6, Cannady 4 (1) 0-0 9, Bowker 6 (3) 1-2 16, Burson 5 8-8 18, Bones 1 0-2 2, Coffman 4 1-3 9.
CENTRALIA 59, HANOVER 52
Hanover;16;9;17;10;—;52
Centralia;14;24;8;13;—;59
Hanover — Dimler 3 (1) 2-2 9, E. Jueneman 4 (2) 2-3 13, Z. Zarybnicky 9 (1) 0-2 19, Doebele 0 1-2 1, J. Juenman 5 0-1 10.
Centralia — Deters 4 (4) 0-0 12, Bowers 3 0-0 6, Arnold 8 1-1 17, K. Haverkamp 3 (1) 1-4 8, Osterhaus 3 4-5 10, I. Haverkamp 2 0-0 4, Heinen 1 0-0 2.
CHAPMAN 66, HOLTON 50
Holton;13;12;12;13;—;50
Chapman;24;10;15;17;—;66
Holton — B. Mulroy 5 (5) 0-0 15, Purcell 0 0-1 0, C. Mulroy 1 5-5 7, Lierz 5 (3) 2-2 15, Prine 3 0-0 6, Holaday 1 0-0 2, Karn 2 1-2 5.
Chapman — Adams 3 (3) 5-6 14, Jenkins 1 4-5 6, N. Riegel 2 5-6 9, Ca. Liebau 10 (9) 0-0 29, Stroud 4 0-0 8.
FRANKFORT 61, CLIFTON-CLYDE 52
Frankfort;15;18;16;12;—;61
Clifton-Clyde;14;6;10;22;—;52
Frankfort — Gerstner 2 (1) 2-4 7, Cornelison 5 (3) 0-3 13, G. Dalinghaus 4 3-3 11, Gros 3 6-8 12, C. Dalinghaus 3 2-2 8, Schreiner 1 0-0 2, Stowell 1 (1) 0-0 3, Brandt 2 1-2 5.
Clifton-Clyde — Lawson 2 (2) 0-0 6, T. Koch 3 6-6 12, D. Koch 3 0-0 6, Weiche 1 1-1 3, Rudolph 2 0-2 4, Coffman 3 (2) 0-0 8, Peterson 0 3-4 3, Lange 3 4-6 10.
HIAWATHA 62, HORTON 17
Horton;5;2;8;2;—;17
Hiawatha;23;18;16;5;—;62
Horton — Waser 1 (1) 0-1 3, Isaacs 3 1-2 7, Gamino 1 0-0 2, Lockwood 0 2-4 2, Keo 1 (1) 0-1 3.
Hiawatha — Moreno 4 1-1 9, Brockhoff 5 6-8 16, Lierz 4 (1) 0-0 9, Winters 3 1-2 7, Meyer 4 (3) 1-2 12, J. Bryan 1 1-2 3, M. Bryan 1 0-0 2, Coffelt 1 2-2 4.
LEBO 48, OLPE 38
Olpe;13;13;4;8;—;38
Lebo;11;8;13;16;—;48
Olpe — Robert 2 2-2 6, Barnard 0 2-2 2, D. Hoelting 3 2-2 8, D. Redeker 10 (1) 0-2 21, Soyez 0 1-4 1.
Lebo — Grimmett 0 1-2 1, Reese 2 0-0 4, McEwen 6 (3) 7-7 22, Bailey 3 (1) 2-2 9, Ott 3 3-7 9, Ferguson 1 (1) 0-0 3.
LYNDON 44, MISSION VALLEY 32
Mission Valley;6;11;11;4;—;32
Lyndon;17;13;6;8;—;44
Mission Valley — Daw. Logan 4 2-4 10, Benortham 1 3-6 5, Deters 1 0-0 2, Blythe 6 0-0 12, Rudeen 1 0-0 2.
Lyndon — Biggs 6 (3) 1-3 16, Detwiler 5 (1) 0-0 11, Miller 1 0-1 2, Kitselman 6 (1) 2-4 15, Masey 0 0-3 0.
MADISON 42, BURLINGAME 34
Burlingame;10;11;8;5;—;34
Madison;13;16;4;9;—;42
Burlingame — Noonan 3 0-0 6, Kline 2 (2) 0-0 6, Tyson 2 (2) 0-0 6, Robinson 1 (1) 2-2 5, Briggs 1 0-1 2, Quaney 3 3-4 9.
Madison — Wolgram 1 (1) 0-1 3, Bro. Rayburn 3 0-0 6, Stutesman 6 (1) 0-0 13, Buettner 3 0-2 6, Engle 2 3-4 7, Harrison 2 (1) 2-2 7.
MCLOUTH 63, WEST FRANKLIN 31
McLouth;17;23;21;2;—;63
West Franklin;8;10;13;0;—;31
McLouth — Willits 6 (1) 1-2 14, Pope 14 1-3 29, Forsberg 1 1-2 3, Kuglin 2 1-5 5, Begaye 1 0-0 2, Barfield 3 4-5 10.
West Franklin — Hower 2 (2) 1-4 7, Gilkey 3 (3) 2-2 11, Swank 0 1-2 1, Johnson 2 (1) 1-3 6, Burns 1 0-0 2, Rogers 1 (1) 1-2 4.
NEMAHA CENTRAL 46, MARYSVILLE 42
Marysville;7;11;18;6;—;42
Nemaha Central;12;3;10;21;—;46
Marysville — Pieschl 2 0-0 4, Rader 2 (1) 4-4 9, Nietfeld 0 0-1 0, White 1 0-0 2, Denner 5 (2) 2-2 14, Schroeder 3 (1) 0-0 7, Holle 1 (1) 3-6 6.
Nemaha Central — Schultejans 1 1-1 3, K. Beck 5 0-2 10, M. Beck 7 2-4 16, Hammes 2 1-3 5, Ahlquist 0 1-2 1, Leonard 2 (2) 3-4 9, Uphaus 1 0-0 2.
RILEY COUNTY 72, WABAUNSEE 63
Riley County;16;24;16;16;—;72
Wabaunsee;15;18;23;7;—;63
Riley County — T. Harmison 4 5-6 13, A. Holle 3 (2) 3-4 11, Fleshman 1 2-4 4, G. Harmison 12 2-3 26, J. Holle 3 (3) 0-0 9, Uphoff 2 2-2 6, Payne 1 (1) 0-0 3.
Wabaunsee — Schultz 1 (1) 0-0 3, Lohmyer 4 (1) 1-4 10, Chambers 2 (1) 0-1 5, Frank 5 (4) 0-0 14, Meseke 6 (3) 2-2 17, Oliver 1 2-6 4, Schutter 3 1-1 7, Johnson 2 0-0 4.
RIVERSIDE 67, AXTELL 62
Axtell;8;7;22;25;—;62
Riverside;16;19;13;19;—;67
Axtell — Hart 1 (1) 0-0 3, M. Buessing 2 0-0 4, Q. Buessing 10 (2) 4-5 26, Detweiler 2 (1) 0-0 5, D. Buessing 4 (3) 4-8 15, Werner 2 0-0 4, Talbot 1 3-4 5.
Riverside — Davies 7 (2) 3-5 19, Byrd 5 (1) 0-2 11, Edwards 0 1-2 1, Webb 2 5-6 9, Chalfant 4 (1) 1-5 10, Dittemore 6 2-6 14, Stillman 1 1-1 3.
ROCK CREEK 50, WAMEGO 37
Rock Creek;15;8;16;11;—;50
Wamego;12;12;2;11;—;37
Rock Creek — Zenger 10 3-4 23, Killingsworth 2 7-8 11, Sturdy 2 (2) 0-1 6, Whaley 1 3-4 5, Churchman 1 1-2 3, Vinduska 1 0-0 2.
Wamego — Springer 4 (2) 2-2 12, Hecht 4 0-0 8, Baker 2 (2) 0-0 6, Patterson 2 (1) 0-0 5, Sackrider 1 0-0 2, Vetter 1 0-0 2, Watson 1 0-0 2.
ROYAL VALLEY 61, BURLINGTON 48
Royal Valley;16;9;27;9;—;61
Burlington;5;14;11;18;—;48
Royal Valley — Canady 2 0-0 4, Thomas 2 0-0 4, Wahwassuck 7 1-5 15, Klotz 9 2-2 20, Miller 1 2-3 4, Spoonhunter 6 2-2 14.
Burlington — Bahr 4 0-0 8, Haselhuhn 7 (3) 0-1 17, Sloyer 1 0-0 2, N. Smith 4 (1) 0-1 9, Hegwald 2 0-0 4, Kuhlmann 1 0-0 2, Payer 2 0-0 4, Meats 0 2-2 2.
SABETHA 67, SILVER LAKE 45
Sabetha;24;16;16;11;—;67
Silver Lake;6;10;14;15;—;45
Sabetha — Funk 3 0-0 6, Argabright 4 0-0 8, Menold 0 1-2 1, Grimm 4 0-3 8, Garber 8 (3) 2-3 21, Schmelzle 2 2-2 6, Evans 6 3-3 15, Duncan 1 0-0 2.
Silver Lake — VandeVelde 1 0-0 2, Ka. Kaniper 5 (1) 2-2 13, Ky. Kaniper 3 (1) 2-2 9, Sterling 1 (1) 0-0 3, Davis 1 0-0 2, Wyre 2 0-5 4, Womack 1 1-2 3, Clark 2 (2) 3-4 9.
SANTA FE TRAIL 60, OSAGE CITY 57
Osage City;22;14;9;12;—;57
Santa Fe Trail;19;9;13;17;—;60
Osage City — Stromgren 0 1-2 1, Crawford 0 1-2 1, Smith 1 0-0 2, Shaffer 6 (4) 0-0 16, Boss 12 4-5 28, Kerns 1 0-0 2, Orender 2 (1) 2-2 7.
Santa Fe Trail — Duncan 0 2-4 2, Decker 7 (2) 4-5 20, Berckefeldt 4 3-4 11, Smith 3 (2) 2-2 10, Spoonemore 5 3-5 13, Baker 2 0-0 4.
ST. MARYS 59, JACKSON HEIGHTS 30
St. Marys;19;16;18;6;—;59
Jackson Heights;13;7;4;6;—;30
St. Marys — J. Hurla 4 (3) 0-0 11, Moylan 4 (4) 0-0 12, Jacobsen 0 3-4 3, C. Hurla 4 (2) 2-2 12, Murray 3 3-3 9, Ewing 3 1-2 7, Holz 1 2-2 4, Criqui 0 1-2 1.
Jackson Heights — Wareham 2 0-0 4, Bsoley 1 0-0 2, Kennedy 6 4-7 16, Thompson 1 (1) 3-6 6, Wege 1 0-0 2.
TMP-MARIAN 66, ABILENE 60
TMP-Marian;12;24;12;18;—;66
Abilene;13;11;19;17;—;60
TMP-Marian — Lang 2 (1) 3-5 8, Kreutzer 0 (0) 2-6 2, Seib 0 (0) 3-4 3, Stoecklein 3 (3) 4-6 13, Wentling 0 (0) 2-2 2, Robbins 1 (1) 6-8 9, Schulte 6 (3) 2-2 17, Jacobs 5 (0) 2-4 12.
Abilene — Stuber 2 (0) 0-0 4, West 1 (0) 2-2 4, Bryson 5 (2) 1-2 13, Beetch 6 (0) 6-7 18, Becker 4 (0) 1-5 9, Heintz 4 (0) 0-1 8, Anderson 2 (0) 0-0 4.
TONGANOXIE 54, JEFFERSON WEST 52
Tonganoxie;14;10;14;16;—;54
Jefferson West;13;9;10;20;—;52
Tonganoxie — Tyner 3 0-0 6, Poje 4 (2) 0-0 10, Robbins 3 4-8 10, Bond 7 1-2 15, Novotney 1 (1) 0-0 3, Beach 0 10-12 10.
Jefferson West — Neuenswander 3 (1) 2-4 9, Anderson 6 (3) 3-4 18, Cruz 2 0-0 4, Clements 4 0-3 8, Broxterman 2 2-2 6, Barnett 1 0-0 2, Athon 2 (1) 0-0 5.
VALLEY HEIGHTS 63, WETMORE 40
Wetmore;12;7;6;15;—;40
Valley Heights;14;18;14;17;—;63
Wetmore — Wommack 2 (1) 1-3 6, Bloom 0 1-2 1, McQueen 4 4-6 12, Henry 6 4-4 16, Hackler 1 1-2 3, Mongath 1 0-0 2.
Valley Heights — Beardsley 6 (3) 0-0 15, Parker 1 0-0 2, O’Toole 4 (3) 0-0 11, Haines 4 (1) 0-0 9, Kenworthy 1 0-0 2, L’Ecuyer 2 0-1 4, Wagner 5 0-2 10, Yungeberg 1 0-0 2, K. Claycamp 4 0-1 8.
WASHINGTON COUNTY 63, TROY 36
Troy;5;13;8;10;—;36
Washington County;21;18;16;8;—;63
Troy — Benitz 1 0-0 2, Hartman 2 0-0 4, Christenson 1 0-0 2, Weber 4 (1) 1-2 10, Anderson 1 (1) 0-0 3, Norris 3 1-1 7, Neumann 2 (1) 1-2 6, Smith 1 0-0 2.
Washington County — Hoover 9 (6) 0-0 24, Buhrman 3 (2) 0-0 8, Gilliam 1 (1) 0-0 3, Miller 1 (1) 0-0 3, Simmons 2 (1) 0-0 5, Chandler 1 (1) 0-0 3, Nelson 3 0-2 6, Grace 3 1-2 7, Otott 1 2-4 4.
WELLSVILLE 66, ANDERSON COUNTY 29
Anderson County;3;9;9;8;—;29
Wellsville;20;17;18;11;—;66
Anderson County — Edens 1 0-2 2, Dilliner 2 (2) 0-0 6, Martin 0 2-2 2, Stifter 2 0-1 4, Katzer 5 3-5 13, Kellerman 0 2-2 2.
Wellsville — Richards 4 (1) 2-3 11, Kearney 0 2-2 2, Dorsey 4 (3) 1-2 12, Aamold 1 0-0 2, Swanson 5 (1) 1-2 12, Showalter 4 (2) 0-0 10.