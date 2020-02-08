When Jonny Clausing went down with an ankle injury two minutes into the second half, the Washburn men weren’t in immediate danger. Coincidentally, their odds of winning actually improved on the play.

The same moment Clausing began rolling around in pain under the basket, Tyler Geiman hit a corner 3-pointer to double WU’s lead against Pittsburg State. But while the Ichabods’ starting forward was off the court tending to his injury, the Gorillas roared back to lead by as many as eight.

To the relief of his teammates and coach Brett Ballard, Clausing returned with 2:20 left, just in time to make two game-deciding plays. A dunk with 1:40 remaining evened the score, and a free throw with 7 seconds left was the difference in WU’s 76-75 win over Pitt State on Saturday at Lee Arena.

“I went to the training room and got some ice on it,” Clausing said, “but when I saw the time and score, I had to come back. I just had to play.”

On his first possession back, the Augusta native stripped the ball from Antonio Givens, a Pitt State forward who matches Clausing at 6-foot-8. The ensuing scramble led to a jump ball and returned possession to WU.

On the other end, Clausing threw down a dunk that completed the Ichabods’ comeback from a 71-63 deficit and tied the game at 75.

“He got in foul trouble in the first half, then the injury, but he played big minutes,” Ballard said. “Sometimes, when you come back from injury, you get a little bit hesitant, and he came in and was aggressive and tough and made some big plays.”

Following Clausing’s dunk, A.J. Walker, who made 10 of his first 16 shots and a pair of 3-pointers for a game-high 22 points, was pressured by Jalen Lewis and airballed a 3. After losing its past two games by a combined seven points, WU (13-9, 8-4 MIAA) caught the breaks it needed to hold on.

“Our guys had a couple chances to give in, coming off a tough loss Thursday and facing a good team,” Ballard said. “Walker was playing out of his mind. We get down with three or four minutes, and we could’ve given in a couple times. We had some toughness, got the stops we needed and Jonny made a big free throw.”

Clausing was one of five to score in double figures for the Ichabods, who were led by Lewis’ 14 points and Geiman’s 13. Clausing had 12 points and seven rebounds, the biggest coming when Marcel Cherry airballed another 3-pointer for Pitt State (9-13, 5-8).

After a WU timeout, Clausing was fouled hard and limped to the sideline before returning to the free-throw line for a one-and-one with 7.5 seconds left.

“It was nerve-wracking,” he said, “but I just had to take a deep breath and put it in because we had to win that game.”

Givens rebounded the missed second free throw, but Walker turned it over to Geiman, who launched the ball downcourt as the clock ran out.

The win was a necessary one for WU entering a week of road games at Northeastern State and Rogers State, two of the four teams within two games of WU in the conference standings.

“It’s a big week for us next week, going on the road and trying to find a way to get those done, but we’ll celebrate this one tonight,” Ballard said. “I’m proud of our guys, really happy for them and really happy for Jonny making that free throw.”

WU MEN 76, PITT STATE 75

PITT STATE (9-13, 4-8)

Walker 10-18 0-0 22, Cherry 2-7 0-0 6, Waters 2-4 2-2 8, J. Womack 5-8 2-3 13, Edmonds 2-2 0-0 4, X. Womack 2-4 2-2 6, Givens II 3-9 4-6 10, Elliott 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 28-56 10-13 75.

WASHBURN (13-9, 8-5)

Carter 2-4 0-0 5, Geiman 5-11 0-0 13, Lewis 5-11 0-0 14, Clausing 4-5 4-8 12, Maschoff 3-11 2-3 10, Deffebaugh 6-6 0-0 12, Biggs 2-5 0-1 5, Williams 1-5 3-6 5. Totals 28-58 9-18 76.

Halftime — 35-35. 3-point goals — PS 9-19 (Walker 2-6, J. Womack 1-4, Waters 2-3, Cherry 2-4, Elliott 2-2), WU 11-23 (Carter 1-2, Geiman 3-7, Lewis 4-7, Maschoff 2-5, Biggs 1-2). Rebounds — PS 35 (Givens II 8), WU 34 (Clausing 7). Assists — PS 13 (Walker 5), WU 16 (Maschoff 6). Fouls — PS 12, WU 14. Turnovers — PS 9, WU 7.