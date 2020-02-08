NORTON — The Thomas More Prep-Marian boys basketball team saw a 12-game winning streak snapped at the hands of the Norton Bluejays on Friday, falling 58-47 at Norton.

Jonah Ruder scored a game-high 25 points for the Bluejays, who improved to 9-5 on the season.

TMP dropped to 12-2 on the season, suffering their first loss since the season opener.

Carson Jacobs led TMP with 12 points and Jace Wentling added 10.

The TMP girls took a 42-35 loss to Norton. The Monarch girls dropped to 5-10 overall and 2-4 in the MCL while Norton improved to 8-7 and 2-3 in league play.

Sophia Balthazor led the Monarchs with 10, while Hannah Bailey and Tessa Hauser each scored nine points from Norton.

The Monarchs will look to bounce back next Friday at Phillipsburg.