Wednesday

Feb 12, 2020


BASKETBALL


High school girls box scores


RESULTS TUESDAY


BALDWIN 54, TONGANOXIE 23


Tonganoxie;7;5;4;7;—;23


Baldwin;20;19;10;5;—;54


Tonganoxie — Baldock 2 (1) 0-1 5, Pollard 0 1-2 1, Seba 2 1-3 5, Aaron 1 (1) 0-0 3, Gray 2 (1) 4-7 9.


Baldwin — Neufeld 1 (1) 0-0 3, Boyle 8 1-2 17, Burnett 2 0-0 4, Russell 1 0-0 2, Harvey 4 1-2 9, Smith 5 91) 2-2 13, Morgan 3 0-0 6.


BURLINGAME 46, CORNERSTONE 39


Cornerstone;8;16;6;9;—;39


Burlingame;13;14;5;14;—;46


Cornerstone — Gentry 1 0-0 2, Mullen 3 0-0 6, Holloway 4 0-2 8, Martin 2 (1) 1-2 6, Kramer 4 (3) 6-11 17.


Burlingame — Punches 3 10-14 16, Winters 5 (2) 1-2 13, Giffin 2 5-6 9, Simmons 0 1-2 1, Lewis 1 (1) 0-0 3, Shaffer 2 0-0 4.


CENTRALIA 52, ST. MARYS 44


Centralia;6;17;20;9;—;52


St. Marys;12;10;13;9;—;44


Centralila — Kuckelman 5 (5) 1-1 16, Becker 5 4-5 14, Haverkamp 1 (1) 0-0 3, Kramer 2 (1) 2-5 7, Deeters 4 0-1 8, Flentie 1 0-0 2.


St. Marys — M. Hurla 1 (1) 2-2 5, Martin 1 (1) 0-0 3, Hurd 3 (3) 0-0 9, K. Hurla 8 (3) 4-4 23, Layton 1 0-0 2, Schindler 0 0-1 0, Schoenfeld 1 0-0 2.


CHAPMAN 39, WAMEGO 37


Wamego;13;10;6;8;—;37


Chapman;2;23;7;7;—;39


Wamego — Donnelly 3 1-3 7, Alexander 4 (2) 5-6 15, Hoobler 1 0-0 2, Denney 2 (1) 0-0 5, Pierson 1 0-0 2, Alderson 1 (1) 0-0 3, Kueker 1 1-3 3.


Chapman — Mc. Kirkpatrick 6 (1) 3-5 16, Adams 2 3-3 7, Suther 1 1-2 3, Bledsoe 4 (1) 2-5 11, Ma. Kirpatrick 1 0-1 2.


CHASE COUNTY 71, MDCV 4


MdCV;2;0;0;2;—;4


Chase County;36;17;13;5;—;71


Marais des Cygnes Valley — Marsh 1 0-0 2, Barker 0 0-2 0, McGowin 1 0-0 2


Chase County — Simpson 9 1-3 19, Harshman 2 0-0 4, Tubach 1 1-2 3, Hinkson 1 0-0 2, Vandegrift 5 0-0 10, Higgs 8 3-3 19, Schroer 4 2-2 10, Hatcher 0 2-2 2, Zuniga 1 0-0 2.


CLAY CENTER 52, REPUBLIC COUNTY 33


Republic County;5;11;4;13;—;33


Clay Center;15;14;10;13;—;52


Republic County — Lewellen 1 0-0 2, I. Wheeler 1 (1) 0-0 3, Hansen 0 4-7 4, A. Wheeler 0 0-2 0, Morris 3 (2) 0-0 8, Wilber 1 4-6 6, Groves 3 (2) 2-5 10.


Clay Center — Brut 1 0-0 2, Siebold 4 (2) 2-3 12, Liby 5 (4) 0-0 14, Henry 3 (3) 0-0 9, Bloomdahl 0 0-3 0, Edwards 6 (2) 1-3 15.


COUNCIL GROVE 42, ABILENE 35


Abilene;14;6;3;12;—;35


Council Grove;9;9;10;14;—;42


Abilene — Holmes 7 (2) 3-7 19, Vopat 1 4-5 6, Lillard 0 1-3 1, Hayes 2 0-0 4, Snowball 1 0-0 2, Liby 0 3-5 3.


Council Grove — Good 7 5-9 19, Julian 1 0-0 2, Cannon 2 (1) 0-0 5, Armstrong 1 (1) 2-2 5, Butler 2 3-4 7, Allen 2 0-0 4.


DONIPHAN WEST 63, ONAGA 33


Doniphan West;20;16;19;8;—;63


Onaga;4;9;12;8;—;33


Doniphan West — M. Smith 3 1-1 7, Olson 2 (2) 0-0 6, H. Leach 1 3-4 5, Albers 2 (2) 0-0 6, Taylor 3 1-1 7, S. Smith 0 4-6 4, Clevenger 3 (1) 4-4 11, S. Leach 5 1-3 11, Whetstine 2 0-0 4, Clark 1 0-0 2, Murphy 0 0-1 0.


Onaga — Fischer 1 2-2 4, L. Krohn 1 0-0 2, R. Krohn 3 1-2 7, Schwartz 5 (2) 1-2 13, Figge 1 1-2 3, Owens 1 2-2 4.


FRANKFORT 47, AXTELL 35


Frankfort;15;15;;10;7;—;47


Axtell;4;16;5;10;—;35


Frankfort — Loiseau 2 2-6 6, Tommer 4 0-0 8, Cornelison 1 (1) 00 3, Shirley 3 (2) 0-0 8, Rose 1 1-4 3, Broxterman 3 1-4 7, Fox 5 2-3 12.


Axtell — B. Porting 2 0-0 4, Schmitz 3 (2) 0-0 8, Schmelzle 3 3-4 9, Feldkamp 2 (2) 2-2 8, Smith 2 0-1 4, McClellan 0 2-2 2.


HARTFORD 47, COLONY-CREST 28


Colony-Crest;2;7;8;11;—;28


Hartford;8;15;11;13;—;47


Colony-Crest — R. Beckmon 2 5-7 9, Noah 0 2-2 2, Holloran 3 (1) 2-3 9, Hammond 2 0-2 4, L. Godderz 1 0-2 2, Hermreck 1 0-0 2.


Hartford — B. Darbyshire 8 1-4 17, Breshears 4 (2) 2-3 12, R. Darbyshire 5 2-4 12, Finnerty 2 0-2 4, Sapp 1 0-0 2, Baker 0 0-3 0.


HORTON 54, MAUR HILL 28


Maur Hill;6;9;6;2;—;28


Horton;13;17;20;4;—;54


Maur Hill — Dulac 2 (2) 0-0 6, Mason 1 0-2 2, Kocour 1 (1) 0-0 3, Folsom 3 2-2 8, Domann 2 0-0 4.


Horton — Soto 3 1-2 7, Randall 7 (2) 5-10 21, Smith 5 0-2 10, Lockwood 5 4-8 14, Molt 0 2-2 2.


JACKSON HEIGHTS 44, ATCHISON COUNTY 15


Atchison County;0;0;9;6;—;15


Jackson Heights;15;17;8;4;—;44


Atchison County — Schletzbaum 3 (1) 0-0 7, Nitz 1 (1) 1-2 4, M. Pitts 1 0-0 2, Wallisch 1 0-0 2.


Jackson Heights — White 1 0-0 2, Kennedy 0 1-2 1, Dohl 9 (1) 2-4 21, Brey 3 (1) 0-0 7, Marlatt 3 1-3 7, Roles 2 0-3 4, McMahon 1 0-0 2.


JEFFERSON NORTH 67, MCLOUTH 23


McLouth;3;9;6;5;—;23


Jefferson North;22;21;13;11;—;67


McLouth — Holwick 3 4-5 10, Jolley 2 (1) 0-0 5, Pope 0 2-3 2, Dice 0 2-2 2, Lackey 1 (1) 0-3 3, Williams 0 1-2 1.


Jefferson North — Robertson 5 0-0 10, Downing 1 0-0 2, Wistuba 1 1-2 3, Vaught 5 3-4 13, Easterday 1 1-3 3, Weishaar 9 (1) 9-12 28, Jobbins 1 0-0 2, Thompson 2 2-6 6.


JEFFERSON WEST 41, ROYAL VALLEY 18


Jefferson West;8;8;14;11;—;41


Royal Valle;7;5;2;4;—;18


Jefferson West — M. Roenne 1 1-3 3, Young 1 0-0 2, Kr. Biltoft 1 6-8 8, N. Roenne 2 1-1 5, Ki. Biltoft 1 (1) 2-2 5, Kahler 8 (2) 0-0 18.


Royal Valley — Michael 1 (1) 1-3 4, Price 1 1-2 3, Williamson 4 (1) 0-0 9, Neuner 1 0-0 2.


LYNDON 35, LEBO 25


Lebo;3;5;5;12;—;25


Lyndon;5;7;10;13;—;35


Lebo — Peek 4 (1) 3-6 12, Moore 1 (1) 7-8 10, Schrader 1 0-0 2, Charboneau 0 1-2 1, Tollefson 0 0-2 0, Tackitt 0 0-1 0.


Lyndon — Criqui 3 7-9 13, Addleman 3 1-6 7, Easter 2 (1) 2-2 6, Ramey 1 (1) 1-5 4, Gross 1 (1) 0-0 3, Sturdy 1 0-2 2.


NEMAHA CENTRAL 86, RIVERSIDE 24


Nemaha Central;31;19;30;6;—;86


Riverside;2;3;11;8;—;24


Nemaha Central — Macke 5 (1) 0-0 11, Corby 5 (1) 1-1 12, Henry 0 0-2 0, Ganstrom 4 (1) 2-3 11, Kramer 9 (1) 2-2 21, Elder 4 2-4 10, Heideman 1 (1) 0-0 3, Lortscher 2 (1) 3-4 8, Rethman 1 0-0 2, Rottinghaus 3 2-2 8.


Riverside — Jones 2 1-3 5, Murphy 1 (1) 4-7 7, En. Byrd 1 1-2 3, Eu. Byrd 1 0-2 2, Hayes 0 1-2 1, L. O’Grady 1 1-2 3, Juhl 0 1-2 1, M. Miller 1 0-0 2.


OLPE 51, SUNRISE CHRISTIAN 50


Sunrise;11;17;14;8;—;50


Olpe;14;22;11;4;—;51


Sunrise Christian — Manroe 2 (1) 2-2 7, Galijunatie 4 (1) 0-0 9, Bahener 3 (1) 2-2 9, Nworie 1 4-4 6, Juresiute 3 0-0 6, Stachowska 5 (3) 0-0 13.


Olpe — Smith 3 (1) 0-1 7, Davis 7 (3) 2-2 19, Heins 1 4-6 6, Bishop 3 1-3 7, Fischer 4 (4) 0-0 12.


OSKALOOSA 61, PLEASANT RIDGE 54


Oskaloosa;11;14;21;15;—;61


Pleasant Ridge;11;12;10;21;—;54


Oskaloosa — Rockhold 22, Pfau 19, Reg. Curry 12, Ree. Curry 6, Johnson 2.


Pleasant Ridge — Herbig 20, K. Nutsch 16, Watkins 8, Barnes 6, Schwinn 4.


PERRY-LECOMPTON 45, HOLTON 42


Holton;12;10;11;9;—;42


Perry-Lecompton;15;5;16;9;—;45


Holton — Haussler 2 (1) 0-0 5, Tanking 9 (2) 2-2 22, Crouch 0 5-8 5, Patch 3 1-2 7, Moore 1 1-1 3.


Perry-Lecompton — Ball 3 (20 5-7 13, J. Keller 4 (3) 2-2 13, C. Keller 4 (2) 0-0 10, Metcalfe 0 3-4 3, Hurd 2 0-2 4, Baker 1 0-0 2.


RILEY COUNTY 56, CONCORDIA 19


Riley County;17;22;13;4;—;56


Concordia;6;9;0;4;—;19


Riley County — Rignell 5 (1) 1-3 12, Brummett 4 2-5 10, Thomson 8 (3) 4-6 23, B. McGuire 1 (1) 0-1 3, K. McGuire 1 2-2 4, Burton 2 0-0 4.


Concordia — Bechard 2 (1) 0-0 5, Strait 0 2-4 2, Wahlmeier 3 0-2 6, Rundus 2 2-4 6.


ROCK CREEK 41, MARYSVILLE 30


Marysville;1;9;12;8;—;30


Rock Creek;6;7;15;13;—;41


Marysville — Peschel 0 1-2 1, Schaefer 1 (1) 0-0 3, Minneman 1 (1) 0-2 3, Bartels 6 (1) 2-6 15, Lauer 1 0-0 2, Ronnebaum 1 0-0 2, Dressman 2 0-0 4.


Rock Creek — McFall 0 2-2 2, Goehring 5 (4) 2-4 16, E. Gill 3 3-5 9, Ebert 1 2-4 4, L. Gill 2 (2) 0-0 6, Gehl 2 0-0 4.


ROSSVILLE 50, OSAGE CITY 36


Rossville;17;4;19;10;—;50


Osage City;11;3;7;15;—;36


Rossville — Streit 3 (1) 0-0 7, Bergstresser 4 1-2 9, Rabe 3 2-3 8, Morelli 9 1-2 19, Rodehorst 3 1-2 7.


Osage City — Devoll 3 (3) 0-0 9, Davis 2 1-3 5, Kirkpatrik 2 (1) 0-1 5, Serna 3 0-1 6, Hamblin 0 1-2 1, Crawford 2 (1) 0-0 5, Kerns 3 0-1 6.


RURAL VISTA 53, HERINGTON 33


Rural Vista;18;10;18;7;—;53


Herington;4;7;10;12;—;33


Rural Vista — Johnson 1 (1) 0-0 3, Jacobson 1 0-0 2, Riedy 5 (1) 1-2 12, Sly 8 5-5 21, M. Brockmeier 3 (2) 0-0 8, H. Brockmeier 3 1-1 7.


Herington — Kremeier 2 (1) 0-1 5, Becker 0 1-2 1, Rutschman 0 2-2 2, Swader 1 0-0 2, Batt 0 1-2 1, Roe 8 5-6 21, Stiles 0 1-2 1.


SABETHA 38, HIAWATHA 21


Hiawatha;5;3;6;7;—;21


Sabetha;3;6;14;15;—;38


Hiawatha — Leupold 0 1-2 1, Pierce 2 0-0 4, Lindstrom 1 (1) 1-2 4, Hrencher 2 4-6 8, Lierz 1 0-0 2, Pavlish 0 2-2 2.


Sabetha — Hughes 2 (2) 0-0 6, K. Schuette 1 (1) 0-0 3, M. Schuette 1 0-2 2, Wertenberger 0 0-1 0, Kuenzi 1 0-0 2 Schumann 5 (1) 5-5 16, Renyer 3 1-7 7, Michael 1 0-0 2.


SOUTHEAST-SALINE 40, BELOIT 38


SE-Saline;8;12;11;9;—;40


Beloit;10;15;6;7;—;38


Southeast-Saline — Tillberg 2 (1) 1-2 6, Fear 1 2-3 4, Orr 1 2-2 4, Yianakopulos 1 1-2 3, Schlesener 11 (1) 0-2 23.


Beloit — Boeve 1 0-0 2, Eilert 2 (1) 1-2 6, Hewitt 1 0-0 2, Meier 2 (1) 2-2 7, Larson 5 (1) 2-4 13, Cooper 2 2-2 6, Ehlers 1 0-0 2.


SOUTHERN COFFEY 50, ALTOONA-MIDWAY 28


Altoona-Midway;7;9;3;9;—;28


Southern Coffey;14;10;14;12;—;50


Altoona-Midway — O’Connor 1 (1) 0-0 3, Martin 2 0-0 4, Stackhouse 6 3-3 15, Davis 2 (1) 1-3 6.


Southern Coffey — Walters 1 0-0 2, Hall 1 (1) 0-0 3, Copeland 3 (1) 0-0 7, Weers 4 0-1 8, Ohl 2 0-0 4, Szambecki 12 2-3 26.


VALLEY HEIGHTS 63, LINN 30


Valley Heights;15;23;15;10;—;63


Linn;3;12;12;3;—;30


Valley Heights — C. Toerver 3 (1) 1-2 8, Stevenson 1 2-2 4, M. Vermetten 5 92) 3-3 15, Murk 0 1-2 1, E. Toerber 5 (1) 0-2 11, Yungeberg 3 4-7 10, Smith 0 2-2 2, Waterman 1 0-0 2, S. Vermetten 3 2-2 8, Hardin 1 0-0 2.


Linn — Thalman 1 2-2 4, Damman 0 2-2 2, M. Bott 0 1-2 1, C. Boykin 1 0-0 2, L. Bott 1 (1) 1-2 4, Peters 3 (1) 1-1 8, Hansen 1 0-0 2, Oehmke 2 2-2 6, Beikman 0 1-2 1.


WABAUNSEE 42, MISSION VALLEY 38


Mission Valley;12;6;13;7;—;38


Wabaunsee;17;11;9;5;—;42


Mission Valley — M. Deters 2 5-7 9, G. Deters 1 0-0 2, Halupa 1 3-4 5, P. Martin 4 (3) 0-0 11, Calvaruzo 1 1-1 3, H. Martin 3 (1) 1-5 8.


Wabaunsee — Schreiner 1 3-7 5, Barber 4 0-0 8, K. Hafenstine 1 0-1 2, A. Hafenstine 4 (1) 0-0 9, Strait 2 4-7 8, Schutter 4 2-3 10.


WASHINGTON COUNTY 47, BV-RANDOLPH 40


Washington County;13;7;11;16;—;47


BV-Randolph;12;9;8;11;—;40


Washington County — Chandler 0 0-2 0, C. Boykin 2 3-6 7, Romeiser 0 0-2 0, M. Metz 4 0-0 8, Dusin 1 0-0 2, Kern 3 (1) 3-3 10, Otott 4 (1) 5-7 14, Cardenas 2 2-2 6.


Blue Valley-Randolph — B. Zoeller 4 0-0 8, L. Zoeller 2 1-3 5, Al. Cassel 7 (2) 4-6 20, Gough 0 1-2 1, Young 3 0-0 6.


WAVERLY 50, CENTRAL HEIGHTS 27


Waverly;29;8;5;8;—;50


Central Heights;6;9;7;5;—;27


Waverly — McWilliams 7 (4) 3-4 21, Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Foster 8 (2) 1-1 19, Vogts 1 (1) 0-0 3, Patterson 2 1-2 5.


Central Heights — Riemer 1 1-2 3, Brown 2 4-4 8, Compton 4 (2) 0-0 10, Criqui 0 0-1 0, Froggatte 1 0-0 2, Chrisjohn 1 2-2 4.


WELLSVILLE 53, BURLINGTON 32


Burlington;8;3;8;13;—;32


Wellsville;14;12;21;6;—;53


Burlington — Whitworth 2 0-0 4, Watkins 0 3-4 3, Doebele 2 0-0 4, Young 7 (3) 2-4 19, Coursen 0 0-2 0, Hess 1 0-4 2, Dunn 0 0-2 0.


Wellsville — Overman 3 (3) 0-0 9, Clancy 0 2-4 2, Aamold 7 (5) 1-4 20, Troutman 4 2-2 10, McDaniel 1 1-2 3, Ball 4 (1) 0-0 9.


High school boys box scores


RESULTS TUESDAY


ABILENE 65, COUNCIL GROVE 54


Abilene;15;18;23;9;—;65


Council Grove;11;12;8;23;—;54


Abilene — Stuber 6 (2) 1-2 15, McVan 1 (1) 0-0 3, Bryan 0 2-2 2, Beetch 7 (1) 2-4 17, Becker 7 4-4 18, Davis 2 0-0 4, Heintz 3 0-0 6.


Council Grove — Hula 6 2-3 14, Nelson 3 0-0 6, K. Marshall 1 (1) 0-0 3, Bieling 5 (2) 2-2 14, T. Marshall 2 2-2 6, Heath 3 (2) 3-5 11.


ATCHISON COUNTY 31, JACKSON HEIGHTS 29


Atchison County;3;12;4;12;—;31


Jackson Heights;14;4;7;4;—;29


Atchison County — Courter 2 (1) 1-2 6, Smith 5 8-12 18, Caudle 1 0-0 2, Myers 0 1-2 1, Hetherington 1 2-4 4.


Jackson Heights — Wareham 1 2-2 4, Bosley 5 (3) 2-2 15, Kennedy 4 0-0 8, Thompson 1 0-0 2, D. Holliday 0 0-1 0.


BELOIT 60, SOUTHEAST-SALINE 56


SE-Saline;20;15;11;10;—;56


Beloit;14;13;14;19;—;60


Southeast-Saline — Eklund 4 (2) 0-0 10, Gebhardt 3 (1) 4-4 11, Banks 6 (1) 1-2 14, Kitchener 2 (1) 0-2 5, Harris 1 0-2 2, Morrical 1 0-0 2, Sawyers 5 (2) 0-0 12.


Beloit — Palen 5 (1) 7-9 18, Eilert 2 (1) 0-0 5, Gray 4 (1) 0-0 9, Cox 2 2-3 6, Arasmith 2 2-4 6, Mason 8 0-2 16.


BV-RANDOLPH 59, WASHINGTON COUNTY 53


Washington County;8;12;12;21;—;53


BV-Randolph;12;12;14;21;—;59


Washington County — Buhrman 10 (2) 10-14 32, Gauby 1 (1) 2-2 5, Nelson 2 1-2 5, Grace 0 1-4 1, Otott 4 1-4 9.


Blue Valley-Randolph — Bylkas 0 4-4 4, W. Wichman 0 1-2 1, Irvine 5 (2) 0-0 12, Brockman 11 (3) 2-5 27, B. Wichman 3 1-3 7, Dille 3 (1) 0-0 7.


BURLINGAME 45, CORNERSTONE 31


Cornerstone;3;10;8;10;—;31


Burlingame;11;13;10;11;—;45


Cornerstone — Brownlee 2 0-0 4, N. Schwensen 3 2-4 8, Steinlage 2 2-7 6, Frank 1 0-0 2, Mullen 3 (2) 0-0 8, Webb 1 (1) 0-0 3.


Burlingame — Noonan 7 0-2 14, Tyson 1 (1) 0-1 3, Robison 1 0-0 2, Briggs 1 1-4 3, Young 1 (1) 0-0 3, Quaney 9 2-2 20.


BURLINGTON 75, WELLSVILLE 70 OT


Burlington;13;20;9;18;15;—;75


Wellsville;12;14;15;19;10;—;70


Burlington — Bahr 3 0-0 6, Brown 6 4-9 16, Haselhuhn 9 4-6 22, N. Smith 3 (1) 2-3 9, Hegwald 1 2-2 4, Payer 2 (1) 4-8 9, Meats 4 (1) 0-0 9.


Wellsville — Richards 2 7-8 11, Kearney 1 0-0 2, Dorsey 2 0-0 4, Aamold 4 (1) 6-10 15, O’Neil 6 (3) 0-0 15, Swanson 5 2-2 12, Showalter 4 (3) 0-0 11.


CHASE COUNTY 60, MDCV 48


MdCV;5;6;6;31;—;48


Chase County;12;10;15;23;—;60


Marais des Cygnes Valley — Lingenfelter 3 0-1 6, Lacey 6 (2) 3-5 17, Vanderpool 5 (1) 7-11 18, Holloway 2 0-0 4, Woodson 1 1-2 3.


Chase County — Holloway 4 12-17 20, Gilbreath 3 0-0 6, Johnson 2 (1) 2-2 7, O. Eidman 9 5-6 23, Schreoer 2 0-0 4.


CLAY CENTER 47, REPUBLIC COUNTY 32


Clay Center;6;11;22;8;—;47


Republic County;5;15;6;6;—;32


Clay Center — Floersch 2 0-0 4, Glavan 7 2-4 16, Frederick 4 (2) 0-1 10, Demars 3 (1) 1-2 8.


Republic County — Callaway 4 (2) 0-0 10, Lewellyn 1 0-0 2, Thumann 1 (1) 2-2 5, Svoboda 1 0-0 2, Lapo 1 2-2 4, Allen 2 0-0 4, Aurand 1 3-5 5.


CLIFTON-CLYDE 61, HANOVER 47


Clifton-Clyde;7;18;17;19;—;61


Hanover;12;12;12;11;—;47


Clifton-Clyde — Lawson 1 (1) 0-0 3, LeDuc-Pierce 3 (2) 2-2 10, T. Koch 4 2-2 10, Weiche 4 1-3 9, Rudolph 3 (1) 2-2 9, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Lange 8 2-2 18.


Hanover — Schwartz 1 2-2 4, Dimler 3 (2) 1-1 9, E. Jueneman 6 (2) 0-0 14, Zarybnicky 1 5-6 7, Doebele 0 1-2 1, Hynek 2 0-0 4, J. Jueneman 3 2-3 8.


COLONY-CREST 44, HARTFORD 35


Hartford;7;5;5;18;—;35


Colony-Crest;7;9;13;15;—;44


Hartford — Thomas 4 (3) 2-2 13, A. Smith 2 (1) 0-0 5, A. McDiffett 2 0-0 4, Highley 1 (1) 0-0 3, Sull 2 4-8 8, D. Smith 0 1-2 1, Goodman 0 1-3 1.


Colony-Crest — Godderz 3 0-0 6, Hermreck 1 2-6 4, Setter 1 0-0 2, Miller 4 (2) 1-2 11, Beckmon 7 (2) 6-10 22.


DONIPHAN WEST 57, ONAGA 34


Doniphan West;18;12;12;15;—;57


Onaga;10;8;5;11;—;34


Doniphan West — Jescke 1 0-0 2, Blanton 1 0-0 2, Spiker 3 2-3 8, Smith 0 2-2 2, Penny 2 (2) 4-4 10, Blevins 8 (4) 1-2 21, Leatherman 0 0-1 0, Clark 4 4-7 12.


Onaga — Myers 3 1-1 7, Fordham 2 1-1 5, Fisher 3 0-0 6, Kufahl 0 0-2 0, Henneberg 3 (2) 1-1 9, Abitz 2 3-8 7.


EUREKA 57, MADISON 54


Madison;16;12;12;14;—;54


Eureka;13;12;19;13;—;57


Madison — Bro. Rayburn 6 1-2 13, Harrison 4 (3) 2-2 13, Stutesman 5 2-4 12, Buettner 4 2-6 10, Wolgram 2 (2) 0-1 6, Engle 0 0-1 0.


Eureka — Valentine 13 4-5 30, Criswell 7 2-4 16, Koehler 0 4-6 4, Smith 1 (1) 0-0 3, Zimmers 1 0-0 2, Larcom 0 2-4 2.


FRANKFORT 68, AXTELL 65


Frankfort;12;22;13;21;—;68


Axtell;24;10;17;14;—;65


Frankfort — Gerstner 4 (4) 0-0 12, Cornelison 8 (3) 5-10 24, Armstrong 6 1-2 13, G. Dalinghaus 3 0-0 6, Gros 2 3-3 7, Stowell 2 (2) 0-0 6.


Axtell — Hart 2 (1) 2-2 7, M. Buessing 4 0-0 8, Q. Buessing 6 (1) 3-4 16, Detweiler 3 (1) 3-4 10, D. Buessing 6 (2) 0-0 14, Werner 2 (1) 0-0 5, Volle 0 1-2 1, Talbot 2 0-1 4.


JEFFERSON NORTH 48, MCLOUTH 44


McLouth;10;11;11;12;—;44


Jefferson North;19;4;11;14;—;48


McLouth — Willits 1 2-2 4, Pope 7 2-2 16, Kuglin 1 0-0 2, Begaye 0 2-2 2, Barfield 8 (4) 0-0 20.


Jefferson North — Jobbins 5 (4) 1-2 15, T. Fowler 1 2-2 4, Pentlin 0 1-2 1, Kramer 2 0-1 4, K. Worthington 1 0-0 2, Tweed 4 0-0 8, Feldkamp 5 4-6 14.


LYNDON 42, LEBO 38


Lebo;12;9;11;6;—;38


Lyndon;15;9;6;12;—;42


Lebo — Grimmett 1 0-0 2, Konrade 1 (1) 0-0 3, McEwen 7 (5) 2-4 21, Ott 5 2-9 12.


Lyndon — Biggs 3 0-1 6, Detwiler 6 0-0 12, Miller 5 (2) 2-2 14, Kitselman 4 0-0 8, Massey 1 0-0 2.


MANHATTAN 46, JUNCTION CITY 44


Junction City;10;8;9;17;—;44


Manhattan;9;11;13;13;—;46


Junction City — Dixon 2 (1) 4-5 9, Johnson 3 (2) 0-0 8, Ruffin 1 1-1 3, Humphreys 5 (1) 2-2 13, Moret 2 0-0 4, Battiste 2 (1) 2-3 7.


Manhattan — Weixelman 1 (1) 1-2 4, Munson 3 0-0 6, Marks 3 0-1 6, Braxmeyer 5 3-5 13, Sullivan 2 (1) 0-0 5, Riddick 4 (1) 1-2 10, Hoover 1 0-0 2.


MAUR HILL 63, HORTON 30


Horton;4;8;11;7;—;30


Maur Hill;21;19;16;7;—;63


Horton — Isaacs 8 2-3 18, Miller 1 (1) 0-0 3, Keo 1 1-2 3, Mathias 0 0-1 0, Lockwood 2 (1) 1-3 6.


Maur Hill — J. Caudle 6 (1) 0-0 13, D. Caudle 3 2-3 8, Kramer 2 4-6 8, Folsom 2 3-4 7, Siebenmorgen 4 3-5 11, Sachse 5 0-0 10, Kocour 1 (1) 0-0 3, Clemons 1 (1) 0-0 3.


OLPE 71, SUNRISE CHRISTIAN 44


Sunrise;17;8;9;10;—;44


Olpe;16;18;15;22;—;71


Sunrise Christian — Krumme 1 (1) 0-0 3, Green 5 (1) 0-2 11, Roab 1 0-0 2, Turner 2 (1) 4-7 9, Keller 3 3-4 9, Williams 2 0-2 4, Laird 2 (2) 0-0 6.


Olpe — Robert 2 (1) 2-2 7, Barnard 6 (1) 0-0 13, Clark 0 1-2 1, D. Hoelting 5 1-2 11, D. Redeker 4 0-0 8, Soyez 2 2-4 6, W. Redeker 4 0-2 8, Skalsky 2 0-0 4, Foraker 1 0-0 2, Olsson 5 1-1 11.


OSAGE CITY 50, ROSSVILLE 38


Rossville;5;14;13;6;—;38


Osage City;12;13;18;7;—;50


Rossville — Perine 1 0-0 2, Morelli 2 3-3 7, Reeves 4 6-7 14, Badura 2 4-6 8, Brown 1 1-3 3, Lietz 2 0-0 4.


Osage City — Stromgren 2 2-2 6, Smith 0 2-2 2, Shaffer 4 (1) 3-4 12, Boss 8 (2) 2-2 20, Karns 0 1-2 1, Orender 3 (3) 0-0 9.


PERRY-LECOMPTON 61, HOLTON 46


Holton;11;14;8;13;—;46


Perry-Lecompton;7;21;14;19;—;61


Holton — Mulroy 3 (3) 2-2 11, Purcell 2 4-8 8, Lierz 2 0-1 4, Prine 3 (3) 0-0 9, Holaday 2 (2) 0-0 6, Karn 3 (2) 0-0 8.


Perry-Lecompton — Stone 2 7-7 11, Welch 3 2-2 8, Robb 8 (7) 0-0 23, Williams 1 0-0 2, Farmer 7 3-4 17.


PLEASANT RIDGE 48, OSKALOOSA 28


Oskaloosa;9;6;9;4;—;28


Pleasant Ridge;16;8;10;14;—;48


Oskaloosa — Sharp 1 0-0 2, Wilits 1 0-0 2, Hamm 1 0-0 2, Tarwater 4 (1) 0-2 9, Kreutzer 1 (1) 0-0 3, Thayer 1 2-2 4, Hast 1 0-0 2, Jones 0 4-4 4.


Pleasant Ridge — Wohlgemuth 1 1-3 3, Adams 4 (4) 2-2 14, Gibson 3 (1) 2-4 9, Stutz 2 (10 0-0 5, Johnston 1 0-4 2, Beying 2 0-0 4, VanDyke 4 3-4 11.


RILEY COUNTY 61, CONCORDIA 42


Riley County;12;19;10;20;—;61


Concordia;18;7;7;10;—;42


Riley County — T. Harmison 1 0-0 2, A. Holle 2 (1) 0-0 5, Fleshman 4 6-8 14, G. Harmison 9 7-7 25, Uphoff 7 (1) 0-0 15, Schroeder 0 0-1 0


Concordia — Arnold 1 0-0 2, Ca. Carlgren 4 (1) 3-3 12, Williams 0 0-2 0, Atwood 1 (1) 0-0 3, Owen 2 (1) 0-1 5, Rosenbaum 1 2-2 4, Hobrock 1 1-2 3, Ch. Carlgren 5 (3) 0-0 13.


RIVERSIDE 50, NEMAHA CENTRAL 40


Nemaha Central;6;10;9;15;—;40


Riverside;5;18;16;11;—;50


Nemaha Central — Kramer 1 0-2 2, Lutz 1 (1) 0-0 3, K. Beck 2 2-2 6, M. Beck 2 (2) 0-0 6, Hammes 1 0-0 2, Ahlquist 2 0-0 4, Leonard 5 (3) 1-2 14, Uphaus 1 (1) 0-0 3.


Riverside — Davies 6 4-4 16, Byrd 1 2-4 4, Edwards 3 0-3 6, Webb 3 2-2 8, Chalfant 1 4-4 6, Davis 1 0-0 2, Stillman 3 2-7 8.


ROCK CREEK 54, MARYSVILLE 37


Marysville;8;12;8;9;—;37


Rock Creek;12;13;12;17;—;54


Marysville — Pieschl 3 (1) 0-0 7, Rader 4 (2) 0-0 10, Kirkland 1 0-0 2, Nietfeld 1 (1) 1-2 4, White 1 0-0 2, Denner 2 0-0 4, Schroeder 2 0-0 4, M. Holle 2 0-0 4.


Rock Creek — Zenger 9 2-4 20, Whaley 4 3-4 11, Plummer 2 (1) 0-0 5, Churchman 4 1-2 9, Vinduska 4 1-2 9.


ROYAL VALLEY 48, JEFFERSON WEST 35


Jefferson West;5;12;10;8;—;35


Royal Valley;14;10;8;16;—;48


Jefferson West — Neuenswander 0 4-4 4, Anderson 0 2-2 2, Cruz 2 (2) 5-9 11, Clements 2 2-4 6, Brading 1 2-2 4, Broxterman 1 0-0 2, Athon 3 0-0 6.


Royal Valley — Canady 1 3-4 5, Thomas 4 (1) 1-1 10, Wahwassuck 4 (1) 2-5 11, Neuner 1 1-3 3, Klotz 6 0-1 12, Miller 1 1-2 3, Spoonhunter 2 0-0 4.


RURAL VISTA 31, HERINGTON 30


Rural Vista;7;9;5;10;—;31


Herington;14;3;0;13;—;30


Rural Vista — Worrell 2 3-7 7, Stilwell 1 (1) 2-2 5, Campuzano 4 2-4 10, Brito 3 (1) 2-6 9.


Herington — LaRosa 0 1-2 1, Weber 0 1-2 1, Anschutz 3 (2) 2-5 10, Foust 1 (1) 0-0 3, Rutschman 5 (1) 0-3 11, Alexander 2 0-0 4.


SABETHA 49, HIAWATHA 40


Hiawatha;4;9;8;19;—;40


Sabetha;8;16;9;16;—;49


Hiawatha — J. Bryan 0 2-2 2, Lierz 1 3-6 5, Brockhoff 8 (1) 4-8 21, Meyer 4 0-2 8, Coffelt 2 0-0 4.


Sabetha — Argabright 6 (1) 0-1 13, Grimm 5 0-0 10, Garber 5 (2) 1-3 13, Schmelzle 4 0-1 8.


ST. MARYS 72, CENTRALIA 51


Centralia;11;9;13;18;—;51


St. Marys;25;15;20;12;—;72


Centralia — Becker 1 0-0 2, Bowers 3 0-0 6, Quigley 1 0-0 2, Arnold 6 (1) 1-1 14, K. Haverkamp 5 (2) 1-2 13, Osterhaus 4 1-2 9, I. Haverkamp 1 (1) 0-0 3, Heinen 1 0-0 2.


St. Marys — J. Hurla 3 (3) 0-0 9, Moylan 5 (5) 0-0 15, C. Hurla 3 (1) 0-0 7, Murray 4 (3) 0-0 11, Ewing 4 4-4 12, Schoemann 4 1-2 9, Holz 2 (1) 0-0 5, Criqui 2 0-0 4.


TROY 68, WETMORE 36


Troy;19;12;24;13;—;68


Wetmore;12;11;4;9;—;36


Troy — Benitz 1 1-2 3, Hartman 2 0-0 4, Anderson 3 (1) 4-6 11, Norris 8 5-5 21, Neuman 4 2-2 10, Smith 6 (1) 5-8 18.


Wetmore — Strathman 2 1-1 5, Hackler 2 2-2 6, Bloom 3 4-6 10, Carls 0 2-2 2, McQueen 1 2-2 4, Henry 4 1-2 9


VALLEY HEIGHTS 50, LINN 49


Valley Heights;11;17;17;5;—;50


Linn;15;8;12;14;—;49


Valley Heights — Beardsley 7 2-4 16, T. Claycamp 1 (1) 0-0 3, O’Toole 1 (1) 0-0 3, Haines 1 0-0 2, Wagner 7 (1) 3-5 18, Yungeberg 0 2-4 2, K. Claycamp 3 0-0 6.


Linn — Bargman 6 (5) 2-2 19, York 5 (1) 7-11 18, Beier 3 (2) 1-4 9, Cardenas 1 1-2 3.


WABAUNSEE 56, MISSION VALLEY 50


Mission Valley;14;8;7;21;—;50


Wabaunsee;19;11;8;18;—;56


Mission Valley — Daw. Logan 4 (4) 2-2 11, Benortham 2 2-2 6, McGinley 1 1-2 3, Deters 2 (1) 1-2 6, Blythe 9 (1) 3-3 22, Marcotte 1 0-0 2.


Wabaunsee — Schultz 0 1-3 1, Lohmyer 7 (1) 1-1 16, Frank 6 (2) 3-3 17, Meseke 1 0-4 2, Oliver 5 2-5 12, Schutter 1 3-6 5, JOhnson 0 1-2 1, Flach 1 0-0 2.


WAMEGO 58, CHAPMAN 45


Wamego;15;9;17;17;—;58


Chapman;8;11;11;15;—;45


Wamego — Baker 4 (3) 0-0 11, Sackrider 3 (1) 5-6 12, Vetter 4 (2) 3-5 13, Eichem 1 0-0 2, Watson 2 (1) 0-0 5, Asaris 0 2-2 2, Hecht 3 (1) 6-6 13.


Chapman — Vercher 2 0-0 4, Adams 2 2-2 6, Erickson 1 0-0 2, Ch. Liebau 1 0-0 2, Jenkins 3 0-3 6, N. Riegel 8 (1) 6-9 23, Stroud 1 0-0 2.


WAVERLY 38, CENTRAL HEIGHTS 36


Waverly;13;5;7;13;—;38


Central Heights;9;6;10;11;—;36


Waverly — Patterson 1 0-0 2, Pyle 2 0-0 4, Lacey 4 8-9 16, Decker 3 0-0 6, Foster 4 (2) 0-2 10.


Central Heights — Crawford 3 (3) 0-1 9, Cannady 4 (1) 0-0 9, Bowker 2 (1) 0-0 5, Burson 1 0-0 2, Bones 1 (1) 0-0 3, Coffman 4 0-0 8.