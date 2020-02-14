Josh Rouse @RouseOutdoorsKS

Friday

Feb 14, 2020 at 1:01 PM


CURRENT


Canada Goose — Second segment: Nov. 6-Feb. 16, 2020.


Coyote — Year-round.


Crow — Nov. 10-March 10, 2020.


Dove — Eurasian collared and ringed turtle, year-round.


Elk — Statewide: Firearm, third segment: Jan. 1-March 15.


Light Goose — Second segment: Nov. 6-Feb. 16, 2020.


Rabbit — Year-round.


Squirrel — June 1-Feb. 28, 2020.


Trout — Nov. 1-April 15, 2020.


White-Fronted Goose — Second segment: Jan. 25-Feb. 16.


UPCOMING


Light Goose — Extended season: Feb. 17-April 30.


Paddlefish — March 15 to May 15.


Turkey — Spring, youth/disability: April 1-14; archery-only: April 6-14; regular season: April 15-May 31.