Mark Schnabel Newton Kansan

Wednesday

Feb 19, 2020 at 1:01 AM


The Newton High School boys’ bowling team claimed a second-place finish, while the Railer girls were third in a three-team meet Tuesday at Play-Mor Lanes in Newton.


In the girls’ division, Cheney won at 1,812, followed by Derby at 1,733 and Newton at 1,669.


For the boys, Derby won at 2,383, followed by Newton at 2,164 and Cheney at 2,106.


In the boys’ competition, Alex Hedden of Derby had the top series of 681. Cooper Burns of Newton was second at 587. Braden Bowell of Derby was third at 580.


Hedden had the high games of 253 and 231. Jayden Nixon of Cheney was third at 217.


Other Newton series were Patrick Vasquez at 537, Dehann Nelson at 497, Joey Gile at 483, Gage Lettau at 473 and Kobe Burns at 444.


Cooper Burns had the Railers’ high game of 207. Lettau rolled a 200.


Courtney Kitchen of Cheney led the girls with the high series of 533. Kaitlyn Dixon of Derby was second at 483. Tori Rhynard of Derby was third at 468.


Kitchen had the high game of 202. Dixon had a 173. Ashlyn Horning of Cheney was third at 172.


Newton was led by Hailey Grattan at 449, McKayla Garten at 439, Erina Fujitate at 412, Emma Brockman at 360, Mariah Nicholson at 341 and Laura Nervi at 340.


Newton competes Friday at the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I championships at Seneca Bowl in Wichita. The junior varsity bowls at 9:30 a.m., followed by the varsity at 1:30 p.m.


Varsity girls


Cheney;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.


Kitchen, Courtney;202;171;160;—533


Harrison, Cierra;130;145;155;—430


Sutter, Morgan;157;122;148;—427


Horning, Ashlynn;107;127;172;—406


Fletcher, Kylie;80;138;110;—328


Cape, Junae;73;124;101;—298


TOTALS;596;581;635;—1,812


Derby;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.


Dixon, Kaitlyn;173;169;141;—483


Rhynard, Tori;157;132;179;—468


Sutton, Michaela;147;122;142;—411


Sutton, Alexis;118;130;123;—371


Miller, April;32;68;68;—168


TOTALS;595;553;585;—1,733


Newton;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.


Garton, McKayla;157;126;156;—439


Fujitate, Erina;145;137;130;—412


Nicholson, Myriah;104;120;117;—341


Nervi, Laura;121;115;104;—340


Grattan, Hailey;166;155;128;—449


Brockman, Emma;131;121;108;—360


TOTALS;599;539;531;—1,669


Varsity boys


Cheney;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.


Eastman, Conner;178;207;168;—553


Riggs, Layne;127;182;127;—436


Monk, Connor;156;163;151;—470


Kitchen, Cooper;177;178;179;—534


Nixon, Jayden;150;158;217;—525


Albers Mason;127;143;128;—398


TOTALS;661;730;715;—2,106


Derby;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.


Hedden, Alex;253;231;197;—681


Hare, Connor;140;161;159;—460


Miller, Jason;156;205;185;—546


Boswell, Braden;213;169;198;—580


Meyer, Caleb;165;199;196;—560


Hedden, Colby;172;164;167;—503


TOTALS;803;804;776;—2,383


Newton;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.


Gile, Joey;176;148;159;—483


Burns, Kobe;158;161;125;—444


Vasquez, Patrick;189;180;168;—537


Burns, Cooper;207;193;187;—587


Nelson, Dehann;174;181;142;—497


Lettau, Gage;123;200;150;—473


TOTALS;746;754;664;—2,164


JV girls


Newton 1,344, Cheney 630


Newton;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.


Petita, Maria;123;119;95;—337


Altum, Cadence;112;101;93;—306


St Peter, Anna;106;84;122;—312


Lyall, Cori;131;86;145;—362


Tilden, Ebony;106;107;81;—294


Green, Karly;78;90;67;—235


TOTALS;472;417;455;—1,344


JV boys


Derby 1,991, Newton 1,930, Cheney 1,677


Newton;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.


Ebert, Carsen;154;205;179;—538


Brackeen, Jett;184;152;130;—466


Montano, Alfie;167;148;117;—432


Mick, Christopher;157;129;162;—448


Baldwin, Callan;129;160;115;—404


Downey, Aaron;135;107;132;—374


TOTALS;662;665;603;—1,930