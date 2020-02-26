NEWTON — Both Newton and Salina Central’s boys had things to play for when they met in a pivotal Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League contest on Tuesday.

In a game with implications for sub-state seedings, both teams needed a win to add to their resume.

After things started to get emotional with the Railers, the Mustangs were able to take advantage of that and hold off a late Newton charge for a 64-58 victory.

"I was proud of the guys," Central coach Ryan Modin said. "I told them, ’It’s going to get emotional in here.’ It’s always tough when you get in that environment.

"This was a wild crowd. Their student section is loud (and) their fan support is great. Our guys made mistakes, but I think they kept themselves emotionally in check."

Newton (7-12 overall, 3-8 AVCTL) jumped out to 5-1 lead on Central (9-10, 5-7) and clung to a 10-8 advantage after the first quarter.

Neither team held a lead greater than three over the first four minutes before a double technical foul between both teams were called.

Then, Newton coach Andy Preston wasn’t satisfied with the officiating and got called for a technical of his own. Moments later, he was ejected with 3:03 in a 20-all contest.

The Mustangs were able to extend the lead out to five, and took a 27-23 lead into halftime.

Even with a combined four technical fouls, Central was just 8 of 13 from the free-throw line.

"We weren’t playing as good throughout the whole game," junior Reed McHenry said. "It did help us, but we weren’t making free throws either."

The Mustangs were able to extend the lead to as many as nine in the third with two more Newton technicals on top of that, as well as an official leaving the game after a fan charged the floor. The fan was ejected from the game.

Central led 48-41 heading into the fourth and had its largest lead at the game at 10, before Newton was able to trim it to three on a 3-pointer by Jaheem Ray with 27.7 to go.

Newton had a chance to tied after a steal, but missed the shot, which turned into an old-fashioned 3-point play by Aaron Watson that sealed the victory for the Mustangs.

"Newton shoots it so well that you can have big leads on them and a couple of 3-pointers and they’re right back in it," Modin said. "They hit some tough 3s and they never quit. They lost their top scorer.

"They had every chance to fold and Newton never did."

McHenry led three Mustangs in double-figures with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Senior Jevon Burnett added 11 and Watson tallied 10.

"All of us have to work hard to get boards (and) box out," McHenry said. "All of us turned it over, but we kept our heads in it and moved on to the next play. That’s why we won."

Newton was led by Dylan Petz’s 17 points off the bench. Ray and Alex Krogmeier each had 10.

"To win in this environment was huge, as we never traditionally played well down here," Modin said. "A lot of guys got minutes. I was tough on them.

Central girls 56, Newton 32

Central started out the game with a 13-0 run and never looked back while snapping a two-game losing streak.

"It was all of us working together as a team," said sophomore Chaliscia Samilton, who recorded a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds. "It means a lot to us to win this game, and come back as strong as last week."

Central (15-4, 9-3) led 17-7 after one, but Newton (1-18, 1-11) was able to keep the game at a 10-point deficit at halftime, 26-16.

The Mustangs were able to gain some separation in the third leading 43-24 and led by as many as 23 in the fourth.

"I thought we played really hard tonight," Central coach Chris Fear said. "We didn’t always play well, but we played hard. We battled and got some energy going in that second half.

"This is a good night, and step in the right direction."

In addition to Samilton’ double-double, sophomore Aubrie Kierscht led Central with 20 points, while sophomore Hampton Williams added 12.

Newton was led by Lexi Valle-Ponds’ 11 points.

Central closes out the regular season when it travels to Andover Central on Thursday.