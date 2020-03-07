HALSTEAD — Southeast of Saline's girls positioned themselves well for a second-half run.

Instead it was Haven that ran away with their semifinal in the Class 3A Halstead sub-state.

No. 2-seeded Haven used a big second half to erase a one-point deficit and rolled to a 61-33 victory over Southeast, ending the Trojans' season a game short of the finals.

"Their height started showing in the second half," Southeast coach Shauna Smith said of Haven, which outscored the Trojans 40-11 after intermission. "They got a couple of rebounds for put-backs and hit a couple of threes that extended the game.

"They went on from there and we had to catch up."

Haven, which improved to 19-3, will face No. 1 seed Halstead at 6 p.m. Saturday with the winner advancing to this week's state tournament in Hutchinson. No. 3 Southeast finished with a 16-6 record.

The Trojans led 22-21 after a slow, deliberate first half, but were unable to keep up with Haven after the break.

"I told our girls to keep their heads up," Smith said. "We knew they were going to be tough.

"To beat them, we’d have to play really well. We did that in the first half. This was a very tough sub-state."

Sara Yutzi led Haven with 23 points, scoring 17 in the second half. Faith Paramore added 13.

Sophomore Karsyn Schlesener led Southeast with 22 points.

Haven took advantage of four Southeast turnovers early in the second half for a decisive 16-2 run. Paramore started it with a pair of 3-pointers.

Schlesener's two free throws with 2:15 left in the period briefly stopped the bleeding, but Haven took a 41-28 lead into the fourth period.