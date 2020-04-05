MISCELLANEOUS

Nebraska limits turkey permits

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has suspended the sale of nonresident spring turkey hunting permits in order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

Nonresidents who already bought permits will be able to use them but will not be able to purchase additional permits. Nonresidents with Nebraska turkey permits will be contacted by Game and Parks through email with additional information, including potential refunds.

Nebraska’s spring turkey season opened March 25 for archers. The shotgun season opens April 11 for youths and April 18 for adults. All turkey seasons close May 31.

The agency has temporarily closed all parks offices and commission offices, service and education centers and other facilities. Also closed in April are state park and recreation area lodges, cabins and public shower buildings.

State parks and recreation areas remain open for day use, as are a limited number of public restrooms that are sanitized regularly.

Byron wins eNASCAR race

William Byron won the third race of eNASCAR’s Pro Invitational Series after clinching a pole starting position and leading 116 laps at the caution-filled short track race at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

“It was just frustrating because we hadn’t closed one yet and we’d led the most laps,” Byron said. “So to finally close the deal this week was really awesome.”

Byron is an iRacing veteran, but his first win of the series came on Sunday. He finished in seventh place last week at virtual Texas Motor Speedway and did not finish the first race of the Pro Invitational at the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway after crashing out.

John Hunter Nemechek and Timmy Hill finished in second and third place, respectively, at the Food City Showdown. Hill, who is also an experienced sim driver, won last week’s iRacing event. Nemechek won his heat race to gain a front-row starting position, which was critical on the half-mile track.

After as many as seven cautions by lap 72, iRacing moved the field to single-file restarts. Twelve cautions were called throughout the race following a series of dramatic moments.

On lap 11 for example, Clint Bowyer and Bubba Wallace made contact running in the middle of the pack. Wallace wrecked out and decided not to return to race.

“I got Bubba’d,” Bowyer told FOX Sports while serving as an in-race analyst for the network.

Former Saints kicker dies of COVID-19

Tom Dempsey, the former New Orleans Saints kicker best remembered for a record-setting 63-yard field goal, died Saturday from coronavirus.

He was 73.

Dempsey, who became a football icon for his 1970 kick despite being born without fingers on his right hand or toes on his right foot, had been at the Lambeth House senior living center in New Orleans after his 2012 diagnosis of dementia, according to NOLA.com.

He tested positive for coronavirus on March 25.

Texas hires Schaefer

Texas moved quickly to hire a new women's basketball coach, luring Vic Schaefer away from powerhouse Mississippi State on Sunday.

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte announced the move by tweeting a picture of himself with Schaefer and his family holding up the “Hook'em Horns” hand signal. Del Conte did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The move comes just two days after Texas dismissed eight-year coach Karen Aston, who had only one losing season in her tenure and had led the Longhorns to the Sweet 16 or farther four times. Aston had reached the end of her contract and it was not renewed.

Schaefer will inherit a Texas program that went 19-11 last season but will lose four of its top six scorers next season.

Testing site set up at Pats’ stadium

A drive-thru coronavirus testing site opened Sunday in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium, the home stadium of the New England Patriots.

The Foxborough site is designated specifically for police officers, firefighters and other first responders and will be able to test up to 200 people a day for free.

The Republican governor, after touring the testing site Sunday, said similar facilities will be also established in other parts of the state. One is already operational at a former horseracing track in Boston.