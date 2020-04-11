The Centennial League has been an outstanding league.

But the 10-school league that once housed all seven city schools and produced 87 state team championships in 18 sports from 2004-05 through 2017-18 could be down to three city members and six overall by the 2022-23 school year.

Following the lead of Shawnee Heights in 2018-19, Topeka West has accepted an invitation to join the United Kansas Conference in ’22-’23, while Seaman will decide next month whether to follow suit, a move that the school’s administration has recommended.

Highland Park has also been studying its league options outside the Centennial League since January and could be approved as a member of the Kansas City Atchison League later this spring or summer.

Hayden has not made any announcements about its league future but may also choose to study its non-Centennial League options as the enrollment gap between Hayden — Class 3A in football, 4A in other sports — and the remaining league schools widens.

Remaining Centennial members Topeka High, Washburn Rural, Junction City and Manhattan are all 6A schools, while Emporia is one of the state’s largest 5A schools.

In the midst of all the league movement and speculation there is one burning question: Can the Centennial League be saved?

The answer is a definite maybe, but there’s no doubt that every attempt should be made to save what has been one of the state’s most competitive and best-run leagues.

There are no easy answers, but here’s a look at four possible options the Centennial League could pursue as it looks to the future:

PROCEED WITH REMAINING LEAGUE MEMBERS — Even with as few as six schools, the Centennial League can continue to be a viable, competitive league.

There were five leagues in Kansas with six members through the 2019-20 school year, and although filling a schedule in some cases could be a challenge, it’s possible.

The city schools who have left, or are considering leaving the Centennial League, have expressed the desire to continue playing league schools, particularly other city schools, when possible.

HIT THE RECRUITING TRAIL — Possibilities are somewhat limited, but the league will have nothing to lose by reaching out to 5A and 6A schools located within a reasonable distance to gauge their interest in joining the Centennial League.

Gaining one, or ideally two, new league members would make all the difference.

Obviously, league schools would like to keep travel time, and expenses, to a minimum, but any school located within a couple of hours or so should be considered fair game.

GO INDEPENDENT IN FOOTBALL — Hayden has not competed in the Centennial League football race the past two seasons because of its Class 3A status (five district games) and will remain in 3A for the next two seasons.

If things shake out like they are expected to, the Centennial League could eventually be left with just five schools for football.

Given that, along with the fact that the current Kansas State High School Activities Association playoff format puts an added emphasis on wins, going independent in football could be a plus.

Current Centennial League schools, as well as prospective new league members, could continue to schedule each other, but would also have the independence to schedule more non-league schools.

THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX — Approaching other area leagues about a possible merger is a long shot, but not out of the question.

Forming a 12- to 18-school super league with multiple divisions combining similar-sized schools could work.

Multiple divisions under the same league umbrella would also provide multiple scheduling opportunities, which is key, not only at the varsity but sub-varsity levels.