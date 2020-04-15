Buhler High School senior Isaac LeShore will continue his basketball career at Southwestern College.

LeShore was an integral part of Buhler’s sub-state championship team in 2019-20. A 6-4 forward, LeShore shot 64% from the field, which was one percentage point away from breaking the school record for field-goal percentage in a season.

"[LeShore] was a very valuable player for us," Buhler head coach Ryan Swanson said. "With his size and athleticism, he was capable of defending any position on the floor, which is what we will struggle to replace from him most."

LeShore averaged 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals, and was a 71% free-throw shooter. He was second on the team in points, rebounds and steals per game.

LeShore earned all-state honors from The Topeka Capital-Journal, as well as Sports in Kansas, and was a second-team All-Reno County selection.

"Isaac has worked very hard to get stronger and his ability to finish around the rim was very instrumental in our success this year," Swanson said. "He also improved his ball handling significantly and was able to play the point if needed."

LeShore will face an increase in competition at the college level, but Swanson believes he will excel.

"He will have to adjust to handling the ball more on the perimeter, but he did that a lot for us his junior year, so he will be fine," Swanson said. "He will need to work on his range; we did not need or ask him to shoot a lot of jump shots for us, but he is capable.

"He is a great kid and a very hard worker with a lot of tools. His best basketball is ahead of him."