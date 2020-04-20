Shawnee Heights senior softball All-Staters Jaycee Ginter and Aniya Holt are slowly coming to grips with the fact they won’t get the opportunity to try for a fourth straight Class 5A state championship.

But some days are tougher than others as they dream about what might have been.

"Actually, I think it was just Friday we were supposed to be in the Sunflower Showdown tournament and we were supposed to be playing Free State,’’ Ginter said. "That would have been a big rivalry game considering they were 6A champions and we were 5A.’’

"Some days have come around and it’s like, ’Well, today should have been our home opener or we should have been playing so and so today,’ so it’s still kind of surreal,’’ Holt said.

Ginter, a star pitcher, and Holt, the T-Birds’ power-hitting third baseman, have started for Shawnee Heights since they were freshmen and earned All-5A first-team honors the past two seasons.

The duo is part of a four-member senior class, along with Alexis Dial and Kamrin Wells, that helped Shawnee Heights post a spectacular 72-1 record over the past three seasons.

The T-Birds were aiming to become only the second 5A team in state history to win at least four straight state championships (Carroll won five straight from 2011-15) before finding out in mid-March that the season was canceled due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

"That first day when they announced that school would not be in session any more we were kind of like, ’Well, what does that mean for softball?’ ’’ Holt said. "We immediately texted coach (Tara) Griffith and she told us that unfortunately meant that softball was out, too.

"That really hit us hard and I couldn’t believe it. I think it took me maybe a week or so to actually wrap my head around the fact that I would not have a senior season and I wouldn’t have that last time to play with the people that I had grown up playing with.’’

Ginter had a similar reaction.

"Once I saw that the colleges were being shut down I figured we had to be pretty close to being next, so I knew it was coming but once it was officially announced I was just heartbroken and knew I wouldn’t get to spend my senior season with some of my best friends,’’ she said.

Heights’ returners knew a fourth title was definitely not a lock, but the T-Birds also felt like that accomplishment would have been within reach.

"Me and the other three seniors and a couple of the juniors were really excited about this season,’’ Ginter said. "We knew it would be a lot tougher than our years before, considering we lost a big class the year before, but we were used to working hard every day throughout the season so we were ready for it.’’

Holt agreed.

"A lot of, mainly the seniors, were like, ’This was our year to get that fourth ring and accomplish something big that not a lot of people can’t say they have done,’ ’’ Holt said.

"That was our big goal, but it ended early.’’

Both Ginter and Holt are still hoping to get to play this summer for the Top Gun Angels while also looking forward to their college careers.

All four Heights seniors have signed college letters of intent, with Ginter headed to Washburn, Holt to Eastern Illinois, Dial to Emporia State and Wells to Des Moines Area Community College in Iowa.

"There’s nothing we can do about (this situation) so we just have to move on and just think ahead,’’ Ginter said.

Added Holt: "It’s still shocking. People ask, ’How are you, what are you doing now?’ But it’s just like now I have to prepare myself for the future instead of dwelling on the fact of no more senior season.

"Yes, it hurts, but at the same time, what can we do about it?’’