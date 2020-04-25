Pratt High School seniors Hunter Huber, Brett Huslig, Jarrett Bates, Noah Malone and A.J. Arensdorf would have finished their baseball careers this spring, but they won’t get a final prep season together as all spring activities were canceled for the remainder of the semester due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Their sophomore year, the Greenback baseball team won substate and went to state.

Huber has been playing baseball since he could walk, and lettered all years of high school baseball. His sophomore year, he was named the All-League Designated Hitter.

Huber said he was looking forward to bonding with his team and improving as a team, and hopes future PHS athletes continue to work hard.

“Work your hardest and the reward will pay off,” Huber said.

Huber said he is disappointed the school year is ending this way, but is looking for the good in the situation and hopes good comes out of it.

He said he has signed a letter of intent to attend Southwestern College next fall to play football and isn’t planning on playing baseball, but might reconsider it later on to follow in his dad’s footsteps of playing college baseball.

Huslig has also been playing baseball for Pratt since he was young, and was looking forward to finishing out his high school career this season.

“I was looking forward to being on the baseball field with all the guys and having that team bond one last time,” Huslig said.

Huslig lettered his junior year.

As he moves on to college, Huslig hopes he has left a legacy of being a good teammate and leader by example.

Bates started playing rec baseball when he was young and played on a traveling team after a few years of rec ball.

Like his teammates, Bates was excited to have one more season with his teammates before going their separate ways for college.

Bates said he hopes future PHS athletes continue his legacy by being a good team player and supporting each other, win or lose.

Bates said he is sad that he can’t be with his friends physically during this time, but is keeping himself busy with school and work.

He will not be playing baseball in college, but hopes to play intramural sports in his free time.

Malone played baseball as a young kid, and started playing more competitively in the summer of 2011 when he played on the Pratt Outlaws team. Malone lettered for PHS his sophomore and junior years.

As a pitcher, Malone was looking forward to pitching and also competing with his teammates he sees as brothers.

Malone has been handling the COVID-19 situation well.

“I have just been keeping busy,” Malone said. “I’m working two jobs and doing schoolwork in between.”

Malone does not plan on playing college ball.

Another Pratt High senior A.J. Arensdorf has also been playing baseball since he was young and played baseball all four years of high school.

He did not respond to requests for additional information about plans for sports in his future.