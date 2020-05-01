To submit an item for the Outdoors calendar, contact The Topeka Capital-Journal by email at jrouse@cjonline.com. Events subject to change/cancellation because of coronavirus. Please notify by email if your event has been rescheduled. View the complete calendar online.

MAY

2 — Ladies Shooting Clinic, 9 to 11 a.m., Ravenwood Lodge. Reservations required. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

3 — Kids and Clays, noon to 2 p.m., Ravenwood Lodge. Reservations required. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

6 — Men’s Night, Ravenwood Lodge. 6 p.m. potluck to follow. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

9 — Mid-America Tower and Sporting 100, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

9 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on El Dorado Reservoir. Entry fee $100. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

11 — Women’s Night, Ravenwood Lodge, 6 p.m. potluck following. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

17 — Kansas Crappie Club tournament, El Dorado. Entry fees $100 for Division I, $40 for Division II. Registration at 5 a.m. at Bluestem Ramp, takeoff at 7 a.m. Weigh-in 2 p.m. for Division I, 1 p.m. for Division II. For more information and KCC Rules refer to https://www.kansascrappieclub.com/tournament-schedule.html or call Joe Bragg at 785-220-6404.

17 — 3-Person 50 Target Pump Gun Scramble, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

23 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Melvern Reservoir. Entry fee $100. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

23-25 — Memorial Day 100, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

JUNE

6 — Twin States Thundering Toms NWTF banquet, 5:30 p.m., Fisher Community Center in Hiawatha. For more info, contact Kenneth Stephs at 785-741-0410.

6-7 — T.H.E. Archery Club Traditional Rendezvous 3D shoot (no compound bows), 300 S.E. 97th in Wakarusa. Registration at 8 a.m., course closes at 2 p.m. Entry fee $15 for nonmembers, kids 12 and under get in free. For more information, contact Ron Payne at 785-640-0923 or visit www.thearcheryclub.org/.

6-7 — Headwaters Archery Club 40-target 3D archery shoot, 8 a.m. each day, cards turned in by 2 p.m. on day of participation. Stakes in the Youth, Bowhunter, Traditional and Open categories. For more information on the Headwaters Archery Club, visit the club’s Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/sqpuwan/.

13 — Kansas BASS Nation Scholarship/Frank Strong Memorial fishing tournament, Big Hill Reservoir. More info at https://www.ksbassnation.net/.

13 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Perry Reservoir. Entry fee $100. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

27-28 — Kansas BASS Nation Qualifier No. 1 at Grand, Okla. More info at https://www.ksbassnation.net/.

27-28 — T.H.E. Archery Club regular 40-target 3D shoot, 300 S.E. 97th in Wakarusa. Registration at 8 a.m., course closes at 2 p.m. Entry fee $15 for nonmembers, kids 12 and under get in free. For more information, contact Ron Payne at 785-640-0923 or visit www.thearcheryclub.org/.

JULY

11 — Kansas State University Fishing Team Big Bass Bash Fundraiser, registration 5 a.m., first cast 6:30 a.m., Melvern Lake. $75 per angler, takeoff and weigh-in at Eisenhower East Ramp. For more info, go to https://tinyurl.com/rycfhcq/.

11 — Catfish Chasers tournament, 7 p.m. to 8 a.m., Coffey County Lake (Wolf Creek). Pre-entry only, $150 entry fee. Limited to 40 teams. Recommended meeting at 7 p.m. July 10, location TBA. Up to three-person team. For more info, contact David Studebaker at 785-289-0007 or by email at studebakerdavid@yahoo.com.

18 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Pomona Lake. Entry fee $100. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

25 — Catfish Chasers tournament, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., John Redmond Reservoir. Entry fee $150, $1,000 added to prize pool. Up to three-person team. For more info, contact David Studebaker at 785-289-0007 or by email at studebakerdavid@yahoo.com.

25-26 — T.H.E. Archery Club regular 40-target 3D shoot, 300 S.E. 97th in Wakarusa. Registration at 8 a.m., course closes at 2 p.m. Entry fee $15 for nonmembers, kids 12 and under get in free. For more information, contact Ron Payne at 785-640-0923 or visit www.thearcheryclub.org/.

AUGUST

1-2 — 44th Annual Topeka Bowhunters Club Jamboree, 8 a.m., S.E. 37th and Ratner. Registration $12 per person. For more information, contact Gary at 785-246-4033.

1-2 — Headwaters Archery Club 40-target 3D archery shoot, 8 a.m. each day, cards turned in by 2 p.m. on day of participation. Stakes in the Youth, Bowhunter, Traditional and Open categories. For more information on the Headwaters Archery Club, visit the club’s Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/sqpuwan/.

8-9 — Catfish Chasers Reed Chevrolet Classic, 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., St. Joseph, Mo. Weigh-in at French Bottoms Ramp. Mandatory meeting 6 p.m. Aug. 7 at St. Joseph Civic Arena. $200 pre-entry if postmarked by Aug. 1, $225 afterward. Up to three-person team. For more info, contact David Studebaker at 785-289-0007 or by email at studebakerdavid@yahoo.com.

22 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Clinton Reservoir. Entry fee $100. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

22-23 — T.H.E. Archery Club Williamsport Classic 3D shoot, 300 S.E. 97th in Wakarusa. Registration at 8 a.m., course closes at 2 p.m. Entry fee $15 for nonmembers, kids 12 and under get in free. For more information, contact Ron Payne at 785-640-0923 or visit www.thearcheryclub.org/.

22-23 — Catfish Chasers Calamus Catfish Classic, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, Calamus Lake, Neb. Check-in at Homestead Knolls Ramp. $250 entry fee if postmarked before Aug. 9, $300 afterward. Guaranteed $5,000. Limited to first 80 entries received. Mandatory meeting 6 p.m., location TBA. Up to three-person team. For more info, contact David Studebaker at 785-289-0007 or by email at studebakerdavid@yahoo.com.

29-30 — Kansas BASS Nation Team Series/4-Man fishing tournament at Milford Reservoir. More info at https://www.ksbassnation.net/.

SEPTEMBER

5-6 — Headwaters Archery Club 40-target 3D archery shoot, 8 a.m. each day, cards turned in by 2 p.m. on day of participation. Stakes in the Youth, Bowhunter, Traditional and Open categories. For more information on the Headwaters Archery Club, visit the club’s Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/sqpuwan/.

12 — Catfish Chasers tournament, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Milford Reservoir. Check-in at State Park Marina. Entry fee $150. Up to three-person team. For more info, contact David Studebaker at 785-289-0007 or by email at studebakerdavid@yahoo.com.

12-13 — 2020 Kansas Crappie Trail state championship tournament on El Dorado Reservoir. Entry fee $200. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

13 — Saline County Uplands PF/QF youth shooting clinic, 5 p.m., Saline County Fishing Lake. Date is tentative. For more information or to RSVP, contact Ed Viar at georgeviar1958@gmail.com, call 785-452-3705 or check out the chapter’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/salinecountyuplanders/.

19-20 — Kansas BASS Nation Qualifier No. 2 at Wilson Reservoir. More info at https://www.ksbassnation.net/.

26 — Flint Hills Quail and Upland Wildlife Federation fundraising banquet, 612 US-56 highway in Council Grove. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.fhquwf.com/ or by calling 785-410-4593.

OCTOBER

24-25 — Kansas BASS Nation 4-Man Finale. More info at https://www.ksbassnation.net/.

30-31 — Cabela’s King Kat Classic fishing tournament, Acorns Resort, Milford Reservoir. Fishing from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, weigh-in at 4 p.m. For more info and to register, go to https://tinyurl.com/r2ks9z6/.

2021

JANUARY

29-31 — 2021 Kansas Monster Buck Classic, Stormont Vail Events Center, Topeka.

