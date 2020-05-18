Hayden multi-sport standout Andrew Schmidtlein has no complaints about his high school career, except for the fact that it ended too soon.

Schmidtlein played on Hayden teams that reached a state championship game and two other state semifinals in football as well as a state tournament berth in baseball while earning All-State and All-City recognition in both sports.

But Schmidtlein’s Wildcat career came to an abrupt halt in mid-March when the 2020 baseball season was canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.

“It’s been difficult, but I’ve pushed through,’’ Schmidtlein said. “It’s a challenge, but life goes on.’’

An offensive and defensive lineman in football, Schmidtlein was a four-year letterman, earning All-City honorable mention as a sophomore, All-City first-team defensive honors as a junior and All-City Top 11 and All-Class 3A first-team recognition as a senior.

Schmidtlein, a pitcher and third baseman, was a two-time All-City and All-Centennial League selection in baseball.

“I’m proud and happy about everything I got to accomplish, but honestly I was more happy about the teams’ success,’’ he said. ”The personal stuff was a bonus, but it’s not the main thing for me.’’

It’s that kind of attitude and work ethic that enabled Schmidtlein to leave a lasting legacy at Hayden according to Bill Arnold, who coached Schmidtlein in both football and baseball for the Wildcats.

“Andrew was not only an All-State athlete at Hayden Catholic High School in both football and baseball, he was a very good leader in our school as well,’’ Arnold said.

“He epitomizes what every high school coach dreams about — great athlete, astounding student in the classroom and a great person.’’

Schmidtlein will play college baseball at Washburn, but is still hoping to get the opportunity to play one last football game after being selected to play for the East team in the Kansas Shrine Bowl.

The Shrine Bowl was originally scheduled to be played at Washburn on July 18th, but the game is currently in limbo after Washburn closed its campus to outside events over the summer due to the coronavirus.

Shrine officials are currently trying to find an alternate location to hold the game.

“I have a lot of family here and I knew if it was in town it was going to be a lot easier for them to make it, but I’m hoping it can be scheduled somewhere close,’’ Schmidtlein said.

“I’m hoping they can find a place soon, so we can get the details out. I definitely do want to play in it for sure.’’

In the meantime, Schmidtlein is working to keep himself fit for both baseball and football.

“I’m just trying to get in the best shape I can,’’ he said. ”I figure if you can be strong and fast you’ll be alright in both sports.

“I’ve been definitely trying to expand how I work out, whether I go outside and run up a hill or just do push-ups outside, something different.’’

While still holding out hope that the Shrine Bowl will be played, Schmidtlein’s plan is to also get a jump start on his college baseball career by playing for the Topeka Golden Giants this summer.

“It’s been hard having this big break without baseball,’’ he said. ”There’s only so much you can do in the cage, so I really want to get that live experience before college.’’