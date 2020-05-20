GOLF

Fox Ridge Tuesday Seniors

1. Dewayne Morgan, Paul Flores, Narci Larez, Leo Griffith -3.

2. John Wilson, Carvin Thiessen, Sam Griffith, Ron Black -2.

3. Phil Considine, Wes Brooks, Bob Schmidt, Ken Lieske -1.

Closest to hole 3 — Narci Larez. Longest Putt on 9 — Ron Bogle.

Next Play — 9 a.m. Tuesday.

KCAC camp

canceled

WICHITA — The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference basketball officials camp, scheduled for July 17 to 19 in Wichita, has been canceled.

"Due to the uncertainty with regard to the full reopening of all facilities in the State of Kansas and our concern for your health, we have decided that we should cancel the Official's Camp scheduled in Wichita July 17-19, 2020," KCAC coordinator of men’s basketball officials John Blazek said. Planning is underway for one-day mini-camps throughout the state in September and October to provide court time and an opportunity to work on officiating skills.”

For more information on officiating KCAC basketball, contact Blazek at jlblazek73@gmail.com for men's basketball and B.J. Moore at bmoore@speea.org for women's basketball.

Vanderbilt adds

guard McBride

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has signed guard Isaac McBride as a transfer from Kansas.

Coach Jerry Stackhouse announced Monday that McBride will join the roster for the 2020-21 season.

“He is a quick and explosive athlete who can play both guard positions, and is a young man who can really score the basketball," Stackhouse said. "He is a tremendous leader, both on and off the court, and we look forward to having him as a Commodore.”

The 6-foot-1 guard from Little Rock was the 2019 Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year out of Baptist Preparatory School and rated a four-star player by Rivals.com for the 2019 class. McBride signed with Kansas but left school last September. He reportedly committed to Vanderbilt last December.

Stackhouse just finished his first season with Vanderbilt, going 11-21.

US, Canada

set to meet

ZURICH (AP) — The United States and Canada were drawn into the same group for the 2021 men's hockey world championships, the IIHF said Wednesday.

The North American rivals are in the eight-team group to be played in Riga, Latvia. Defending champion Finland and Germany are also in that group.

Russia, Sweden and the Czech Republic will be in the other group alongside co-host Belarus in Minsk. The 15,000-seat Minsk Arena will host the medal games and semifinals.

The International Ice Hockey Federation said the 2021 tournament schedule will be published at a later date.

Finland won the 2019 title. The 2020 tournament in Switzerland was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Power 5 spends

on lobbyists

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Power Five conferences spent $350,000 on lobbying in the first three months of 2020, more than they had previously spent in any full year, as part of a coordinated effort to influence Congress on legislation affecting the ability of college athletes to earn endorsement money.

The Southeastern Conference was the biggest spender, hiring three lobbying firms and paying them a total of $140,000, according to lobbying disclosure forms reviewed by The Associated Press. Before this year, the SEC did not employ Washington lobbyists, instead leaving the work of influencing Congress to individual universities and the NCAA.

In a statement to AP, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said the conference hired lobbyists so it could be part of the discussion as Congress gets more serious about reforming college sports.

The NCAA announced last month it was moving forward with a plan to allow college athletes to earn money for endorsements and other activities including personal appearances and social media content. California and other states have passed laws that would that would guarantee that right to athletes with few of the restrictions the NCAA is seeking. Florida could be the first to have its law take effect, starting next year.

The NCAA is pushing Congress for a federal law that would render those state laws moot and perhaps stave off future legal challenges.