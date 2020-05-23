Fun Valley Sports Complex has 17 fastpitch softball and baseball tournaments scheduled this summer at the facility for youth divisions ranging from 8U through 18U. Hutch Rec is partnering with Hap Dumont and USSSA affiliations for baseball, and the Independent Fastpitch Association (IFA) and USSSA for fastpitch.

Hutch Rec staff recently confirmed its newest tournament schedule for the summer that now includes 10 fastpitch tournaments and seven baseball tournaments that will be held at both Fun Valley and Hobart-Detter Field.

Staff at both facilities will be practicing the Reopening Guidelines set forth by the Kansas Recreation and Parks Association and adopted by the governor’s office on May 21. These guidelines can be viewed at krpa.org/covid19 and on the COVID-19 section on hutchrec.com.

The 2020 tournament schedule includes:

• May 31: IFA Valley Opener - Fastpitch (8U-14U)

• June 4-7: USSSA Next Level Showcase Tournament - Baseball (14U-18U)

• June 13-14: Hap Dumont Battle for the Belts – Baseball (8U-14U)

• June 20-21: IFA Father’s Day Bash – Fastpitch (8U-14U)

• June 26-28: Kansas Wood Bat Championship – Baseball (14U-18U)

• June 27-28: IFA Salina/Fun Valley Summer Slugfest – Fastpitch (8U-18U)

• July 3-5: USSSA Stars & Stripes – Baseball (8U-18U)

• July 3-5: USSSA Stars & Stripes – Fastpitch (8U-18U)

• July 9-12: Hap Dumont 13U State – Baseball (13U)

• July 11-12: IFA State Tournament – Fastpitch (14U-18U)

• July 18-19: USSSA Paint the Valley Pink – Fastpitch (8U-18U)

• July 25-26: IFA Invitational – Fastpitch (8U-18U)

• August 1-2: USSSA Battle for the Rings – Fastpitch (8U-18U)

• August 8-9: USSSA Battle for the Rings – Baseball (8U-18U)

• August 15-16: Hap Dumont Salt City Classic – Baseball (8U-14U)

• August 22-23: IFA Salt City Classic – Fastpitch (8U-14U)

• August 29-30: USSSA Salt City Invitational – Fastpitch (8U-14U)

For more information about specific COVID-19 guidelines and procedures being followed, visit the COVID-19 section at hutchrec.com. Updated information will be shared through Hutch Rec’s social media pages, website and through media outlets.