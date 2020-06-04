For Clint Bowyer, growing up in Kansas meant opportunity. The son of a tow truck driver, Bowyer learned early on the power of hard work.

This Sunday, Bowyer takes the wheel of his No. 14 Ford race car at the NASCAR Cup Series race in Atlanta. Busch-sponsored driver Kevin Harvick is teaming up with the Emporia native to race in the same corn-themed paint scheme.

With this campaign, Anheuser-Busch for the first time is joining Farm Rescue to help Kansas farmers.

The car’s corn motif represents Kansas. The company will donate a percentage of proceeds from Busch-Light beer to Farm Rescue – an organization that helps farmers in need.

Bowyer said he is proud of growing up in Kansas. He is also proud of helping farmers.

“They’re the backbone of our country. Without them putting food on our tables, we’re dead in the water, so (I’m) very proud of the initiative and more importantly, having it on my car and representing the initiative is really, really cool,” Bowyer said, “I mean it’s just a perfect case scenario to go out and have such an awesome product and represent Busch beer, but then represent farmers.”

Bowyer grew up in Emporia. By the time he was 5 years old, he was driving a motorcycle in the dirt.

“That was the thing about me and my career; it’s different than most of my peers,” Bowyer said. “I grew up racing on two wheels of motocross and not necessarily in go karts.”

One of Bowyer’s father’s employees at the towing shop raced. He had a practice track behind the business. Bowyer and his two brothers would go watch “Tony” ride.

“Next thing you know, Santa Claus brought us a PW50 and next thing you know we’re building a ramp over the tractor tires, sandbox in the backyard and the rest is history,” Bowyer said. “I didn't even know who Dale Earnhardt was ’til I was about 16 years old.”

Bowyer’s fascination for NASCAR began when he was looking for his parents on television while watching a NASCAR race.

“We were looking for our parents in the pit area, and that’s how we kinda became fans, and I learned the appreciation of NASCAR,” Bowyer said.

After winning his first championship in Salina, Bowyer headed to Heartland Park Topeka, Thunder Hill Speedway, Lakeside Speedway and I-70 Speedway for more wins.

A graduate of Emporia High School, Bowyer continues to help his hometown by giving funds to the Emporia Community Foundation.

“(I’m) proud of … growin’ up in Kansas. Kansas was good to me. I go back there often,” Bowyer said. “I love it. (I’m) very proud to be a Kansan.”