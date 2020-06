This week’s Keeper Corner submission came from Mark Sorensen, of Garden City, who submitted a photo of Zane Sorensen with a 12-inch green sunfish he caught while fishing in a farm pond near Utica.

That’s a great panfish, congratulations on the catch!

You can submit your own photo to run in the paper by emailing jrouse@cjonline.com with your name and the name of the person in the photo, their age, what city they’e from and any backstory about the photo you wish to include.