Former Kansas football defensive end and team captain John Zook died Saturday after a battle with cancer. He was 72.

Born in Garden City, Zook was an All-America selection in 1968, the year he helped lead the Jayhawks to a 9-2 record, a share of the Big Eight title and a berth in the Orange Bowl. Zook was a two-time All-Big Eight selection.

Zook finished his Jayhawk career with 202 total tackles and is now recognized in the program’s Ring of Honor at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Zook was taken in the fourth round of the 1969 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams but played his first seven professional seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 1973. Zook played his final four seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals before retiring in 1979.

A member of the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame, Zook graduated from Larned High School in 1965.