The view from the visitors' dugout was different, but otherwise Jared McCartney felt right at home.

McCartney pitched a four-inning four-hitter and did not allow an earned run in his summer debut Wednesday night as his North Central Blues opened their season with a 13-2 run-rule victory over the Salina Falcons at Dean Evans Stadium.

McCartney, a senior-to-be at Sacred Heart, plays his home high school games at Evans Stadium, but makes his summer home with the Minneapolis-based Blues, who completed a sweep of the Falcons with a 7-1 victory in the nightcap.

"I've been playing with them for three years," McCartney said of the Blues. "Just through baseball, I found them.

"But sitting on (the first base) side was strange because I usually sit on the home side."

McCartney kept the Falcons (2-2) off balance by mixing his pitches, striking out five and walking five in his first outing since last summer after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out his junior spring season at Sacred Heart.

"The curveball and fastball (were working), and switching them on and off," said McCartney, who gave up two unearned runs in the second inning, but benefited from an 11-hit North Central attack. "And I put them in the right places."

Three North Central pitchers limited Salina to one hit and struck out 13 in the second game, which went six innings before running up against a two-hour time limit. Spencer Davidson did not allow a hit and struck out six in the first three innings, while Dylan Rinker threw the next two and picked up the victory while striking out five and allowing the Falcons' only hit, a Nolan Puckett RBI triple in the fourth.

Kaden Griffin tossed a scoreless sixth inning.

"Their pitchers were phenomenal," Falcons coach Luke Curry said of the Blues. "They were pumping the strike zone and had good stuff.

"In the fifth inning (of the second game) we looked and 11 of our 15 outs were strikeouts, and we finished with 13 or our 18 outs being strikeouts. We've got to do a better job of putting the ball in play."

The Blues (2-0) never trailed in the doubleheader. They scored twice in the second inning of the opener on a leadoff double by Robbie Keener, Carter Taplin's RBI single and Rinker's sacrifice fly.

Salina tied it in the bottom of the inning when Connor Anglin scored on a balk and Loren Vincent on Nathan Farmer's RBI single. But that's when North Central took control, pushing across nine runs — seven of them earned — on six hits as Nolan White, Davidson, Griffin, Trent Moeckel, Brandon Malm and Daniel Watson all contributed RBI singles.

"We should do all right this season," McCartney said.

A four-run second inning got North Central going in the second game as Rinker followed a Taplin two-run double with a two-run single.

The Falcons, who had been off for a week since opening with a doubleheader sweep at Hutchinson, struggled with their control on the mound, issuing 12 walks in 10 innings over the two games.

"We had tryouts, one day of practice and then played right off the bat," Curry said. "I hoped with the extra days off we would be able to get our pitching ready, but we'll continue to work on it. We gave away a lot of free bases."

The Falcons play their annual alumni game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Evans, then play host to Hutchinson on Tuesday.