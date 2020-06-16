Cheney defeats seeds in 10 innings when George Specht hit a 2-run walk off home run for the win. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E Seeds 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 0 Cheney 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 4 8 0

W - Dakota Rodd (1-0) L- Jacob Woodburn (0-1)

Colton Whitehouse doubled in the top of the 13th to give the Derby Twins the late lead over Rose Hill. They would hold on for the opening day win. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 R H E Derby 0 0 2 2 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 9 13 2 Rose Hill 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 7 14 1

W — Wolf (1-0) L — Peoples (0-1)

Great Bend's Trent Touchet went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Bat Cats by Mulvane 10-5. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Mulvane 0 0 0 2 3 0 0 0 0 5 11 3 Great Bend 3 0 2 1 0 0 1 3 X 10 13 1

W - Jarrett Seaton (1-0) L - Jayden Drake (0-1)

The Aviators used a 5-run first inning to take the lead and never look back in their 14-1 win over the Wichita Sluggers. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Wichita 18U 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 4 5 Haysville 5 1 0 3 1 4 X 14 11 1

W - JJ Slack (1-0) L - J. Faber

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Hutch 0 0 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 7 6 1 Newton 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 9 2

W - Mutoh Yukihiro-David (1-0) L - Jake Hamilton (0-1)

Sunflower League 2020 GP W L PCT GB STRK L10 Cheney Diamond Dawgs 3 3 0 1.000 –– W3 3-0 Hutchinson Monarchs 1 1 0 1.000 1 W1 1-0 Great Bend Bat Cats 1 1 0 1.000 1 W1 1-0 Derby Twins 1 1 0 1.000 1 W1 1-0 Haysville Aviators 1 1 0 1.000 1 W1 1-0 Newton Rebels 2 1 1 .500 1.5 L1 1-1 Mulvane Patriots 1 0 1 .000 2 L1 0-1 Rose Hill Sluggers 1 0 1 .000 2 L1 0-1 Sunflower Seeds 1 0 1 .000 2 L1 0-1

Tuesday's schedule

Wichita Sluggers 18U vs. Haysville, 5 p.m. at Eck Stadium

Newton Rebels vs. Hutchinson Monarchs, 7 p.m. at Eck Stadium

Great Bend Bat Cats at Mulvane Patriots, 7 p.m. at Mulvane Sports Complex

Derby Twins at Rose Hill Sluggers, 7 p.m. at Rose Hill High School

Cheney Diamond Dawgs at Sunflower Seeds, 7 p.m. at Cheney Sports Complex