The Rose Hill sluggers lived up to their name on Tuesday night against the Derby twins. Three different players hit a home run as the sluggers beat derby 13-6.

The win puts Rose Hill at 1-1 on the year and with two games left in Derby to finish out the series

"That’s what I want to see at the plate," Sluggers head coach Jake Jones said. "We want to get up there and be aggressive."

Starting pitcher Jackson Deitel went yard in the third inning to put the Sluggers up by three and Garrett Kocic had one in the fifth and Will Reetz added another in the sixth inning.

The Sluggers now have four home runs through their first four games.

"This park isn’t too big and we have some guys who can really swing the bat," Jones said.

Rose Hill scored in their first seven innings, including scoring multiple runs in four of those seven.

They got started in the first when Ross Cadena scored on a fielder’s choice as the Derby first basemen was pulled off the bag, giving the Sluggers their first lead of the season.

After Derby tied it up in the top half of the second, the Sluggers responded when Brett Westerman knocked in Tanner Leslie and Will Reetz in the bottom half, giving the 3-1 advantage.

Starting pitcher Jackson Dietel sent one over the center field for the 4-1 lead in the bottom of the third. Westerman and Leslie scored in the bottom of the fourth for the 6-1 lead.

Derby plated five runs in the top of the fifth inning

Wichita State’s Kocic responded with a shot in the bottom of the inning, a two-run home run to left center to put Rose Hill up 8-6 with no outs in the inning. Reetz followed that up with a double down the left field line for the stand up double.

"I wasn’t thinking about hitting home runs," Kocic said. "it’s just something that happened. "it’s not something we think about. We just get out there and try to play ball."

Reetz would come would do it again in the sixth. His drive to left enter made it 12-6 Sluggers and put them back into control.

Reetz finished 3-of-5 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Sluggers. Kocic, who hit the home run in the fifth inning, finished 2-for-4 with a walk, home run and two RBIs.

Johnson would add another run in the seventh inning on a wild pitch, giving the Sluggers seven unanswered runs to end the game.

Thomas McNabb picked up the win for the Sluggers and Joseph Goetze gets the loss for the Twins.

Deitel would go three innings, giving up two hits, one run and struck one out. He also went 2-for-4 at the plate, with a solo home run.

The series will continue at Panther Park in Derby. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Sluggers are in the midst of eight games in nine days, including five straight starting Friday.

"That’s where this is different than college ball," Jones said. "We have to be mentally and physically prepared to go play every day."

DERBY 010 050 000 6;8;1

ROSE HILL 121 233 10X 13;14;5

W - McNabb (1-0) L - Geatz (0-1)