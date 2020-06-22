After finally opening the season this past Saturday, the Hays Larks will have to wait a few more days before taking the field again.

Sunday’s game against the Colorado Pirates was postponed because of rain. It will be made up in Colorado at a date to be determined.

The Larks were scheduled to face the GameDay Saints on Monday and Tuesday at Larks Park, but those games have been rescheduled because of travel issues for the Saints. The games will be move to to July 28 and 29.

The Larks are set to return to action Thursday, facing the Denver Cougars at 7 p.m. at Larks Park. The Larks will play the Cougars again on Friday before playing the Colorado Springs Outlaws on Saturday and Sunday in Hays.

The Larks are 2-0 on the season after sweeping Saturday’s doubleheader against the Pirates with 10-0 and 7-2 wins.