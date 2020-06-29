ELLIS — The TMP-Marian Monarchs 18U summer baseball team rallied for an 8-6 win over Ellis on Sunday.

The Monarchs (10-7) trailed 5-4 heading into the seventh before scoring four runs in the top half of the inning.

Mark Rack brought in the game-tying run with a single. Ethan Atherton drew a bases-loaded walk to put the Monarchs in front. TMP got insurance runs thanks to an RBI single by Noah Gibson and a passed ball that scored Jace Wentling.

Ellis scored a run and put the potential tying run at the plate in the bottom of the seventh but Monarchs’ pitcher Mason Robbins notched a strikeout to end the game.

Robbins pitched three innings in relief to earn the win.

Wentling, Rack, Tyson Dinkel and Nick Helget had two hits each.

Tegan Cain and Carter Bollig homered for Ellis.

The Monarchs will play host to Hoisington at 6 p.m. Tuesday at TMP Field.