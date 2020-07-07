MULVANE – The Newton Rebels had a three-game winning streak snapped with a 10-2 loss to the Mulvane Patriots Monday night in Sunflower Collegiate League play in Mulvane.

The Patriots scored in innings three through seven, posting four runs in the fifth inning alone.

Newton scored both runs in the top of the seventh on an error.

Mulvane starter Alex Jacobs went four scoreless innings, allowing four hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Colby Peachin went two innings for the win, allowing a hit, three walks and five strikeouts. Jake Cleveringa finished the game, allowing two unearned runs on two hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

Jack Maki went three for five hitting for Mulvane. Colby Deaville went two for three. Brett Hawkins went two for four.

Jack Sigrist and Lincoln Andrews each had two hits for Newton.

Jacob Lindeman took the loss for the Rebels, striking out five in 3.1 innings. Carson Fraizer struck out two in 1.2 innings. Kyle Landwehr and Rocco Armeni also pitched.

Newton drops to 8-9, 5-9 in league play. Mulvane is 8-10, 7-10 in league play.

Newton;000;000;200;—2;7;1

Mulvane;001;242;10x;—10;12;4

Lindeman (L), Fraizer 4, Landwehr 6, Armeni 7 and Ouchi, Parceo 5; Jacobs, Peachin (W) 5, Cleveringa (S) 7 and n/a.