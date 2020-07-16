HAYS — The Salina Hawks produced early and often in their doubleheader with the Hays Eagles at Hays High School on Wednesday night.

The Hawks won the opener, 14-9, while taking the nightcap, 16-0, in three innings.

In game one, Salina jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one, but the Eagles scored five consecutive runs to take a 5-4 lead. The Hawks then took a 6-5 lead after for and put up three in the sixth inning and five in the seventh, despite a four-run seventh for the Eagles.

Jarrett Pittenger went 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs.

In game two, a seven-run first was enough for the Hawks to give them some distance against the Eagles. The Hawks added five in the second and four in the third for the victory.

Zach Davidson allowed just two hits and had four strikeouts on the mound and also went 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs.

Salina (15-10) was scheduled to play in a tournament in Garnett beginning on Saturday, but that has been canceled.