GREAT BEND — The Newton Rebels made a valiant comeback, but just fell too far behind too early in a 9-6 loss to the Great Bend Bat Cats Monday night in Sunflower Collegiate League play in Great Bend.

The Bat Cats took the lead early, scoring a run in the second inning on a Chance Ragsdale RBI ground out with bases loaded. An error and a Christian Oliver RBI single in the third inning led to a pair of runs. Jake Baker drove in a run on a ground out in the fourth inning.

Nolan Riley put the Rebels on the board in the top of the seventh with a three-run home run. In the bottom of the seventh, the Bat Cats scored on a Trent Touchet solo home run, a two-run Ragsdale single and a one-run Seth Kenagy single.

Touchet added an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth.

In the top of the ninth for Newton, Lincoln Andrews hit an RBI double, Enzo Bonventre hit an RBI single. Newton also scored when Erik Garza grounded into a double play with bases loaded.

Oliver went three for three hitting for Great Bend. Touchet finished three for five. Tyler Henry finished two for two.

Jayden Saylor pitched 6.2 innings for Great Bend to get the win, striking out eight. Grant Thompson finished the game for the save, striking out three.

Riley finished three for four for Newton. Andrews finished two for three. Andrew Brautman finished two for four.

Zach Martinez took the loss for Newton. Rocco Armeni, Yukihiro-David Mutoh and Carson Fraizer also pitched. Armeni struck out three.

Great Bend is 13-16 overall and in SCL play. Newton drops to 12-16, 9-16 in league play. The teams meet again at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Newton, Wednesday in Great Bend and Thursday in Newton.

Newton;000;000;303;—6;9;1

Grt.Bnd.;012;100;41x;—9;11;2

Z.Martinez (L, 0-1), Armeni 4, Mutoh 7, Fraizer 7 and Parcero, Ouchi 4; Saylor (W, 2-2), Thompson (S, 2) 7 and Touchet. HR — N: Riley (1). GB: Touchet (7). Time — 3:07