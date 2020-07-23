Newton Kansan

Thursday

Jul 23, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Rangers 9U


finishes 1-1


The Westurban Rangers 9U baseball team of Newton finished 1-1 in recent play.


The Rangers fell to the 316 11-3 and downed the Astros 11-6.


Newton is 6-12.


Newton 8U


team falls


The Newton Baseball Club 8U-Weeks team fell to the Mudcats 13-0 and 17-2 Wednesday at Washington Road Field.


Newton is 0-8.


Lady Railers


stop Cheetahs


WICHITA — The Newton Lady Railers 10U softball team downed the Cheetahs 6-0 Wednesday at the Two Rivers Youth Complex in Wichita.


The Cheetahs were held hitless in the game.


Newton is 17-13-1.