MANHATTAN — Kansas State senior quarterback Skylar Thompson's preseason accolades continued Friday as he was named to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, presented annually to the college football player of the year by the Maxwell Football Club.

K-State now has had a preseason nominee for the award in four straight years, with Thompson's inclusion on the watch list following running back James Gilbert last year, running back Alex Barnes in 2018 and quarterback Jesse Ertz in 2017. Quarterbacks Michael Bishop in 1998 and Collin Klein in 2012 both were finalists for the award.

Thompson is a third-year starter at quarterback for the Wildcats. He was an honorable mention all-Big 12 selection last year after passing for 2,315 yards and 12 touchdowns, plus rushing for 405 yards and 11 more scores.

Thompson is one of four players in K-State history to pass for 4,000 career yards and rush for 1,000. He needs 605 passing yards this season to join Ell Roberson as the second member of the 5,000/1,000 club.

It was the second preseason award nomination in as many days for Thompson, who was named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list Wednesday. Wildcat junior defensive end Wyatt Hubert also is on two preseason lists — the Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy — while senior kicker Blake Lynch is under consideration for the Lou Groza Award.