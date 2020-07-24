A couple of slip ups in the middle innings allowed the Great Bend Bat Cats to outscore the Newton Rebels 7-1 en route to a 12-8 Great Bend win Thursday in Sunflower Collegiate League play at Klein-Scott Field.

Great Bend won its third straight against the Rebels, improving to 15-16 overall and in league play. Newton loses its fourth straight overall, dropping to 12-18, 9-18 in league play.

"We just gave up too many runs early," Newton manager Brett Clark said. "There’s nothing much you can do at that point except try and score runs yourself. We had a couple errors and a couple of bad pitches, and we were out of the game at that point."

Great Bend scored a pair of runs in the second inning. Brady Michel hit a solo home run to lead off the inning. Chance Ragsdale added an RBI single.

With two outs in the bottom of the second, Sam Kissane hit an RBI double, scoring on an error to tie the game.

With two outs in the top of the third, Michel hit an RBI single. Trent Touchet scored Michel on a double. Touchet scored on a Tyler Henry single. With two outs in the bottom of the third, Hibiki Ouchi hit a three-run homer to left field.

Collin Meinert put the Bat Cats back in the lead with a two-out RBI single in the top of the fourth. Michel also drove in a run with a single.

The Rebel defense fell apart in the top of the fifth, allowing five Great Bend runs. Lincoln Andrews hit a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the fifth.

Great Bend double plays in the fifth and sixth innings killed Rebel rallies. Newton put the first two batters on base in the bottom of the seventh, but three strikeouts ended the threat.

Newton loaded the bases with no outs to start the bottom of the ninth. Two of the runners scored on ground outs.

Michel finished three for five hitting for Great Bend with three RBIs. Baker went finished two for three. Seth Kenagy went two for four.

Joe Richter pitched six innings for the win, striking out three. Ian Henricks finished the game for the save, striking out four.

Andrews finished three for three hitting for Newton. Joey Martinez was two for four.

Newton starter Ryan Hockett took the loss, striking out two. Kyle Landwehr struck out one. Andrew Paten threw three scoreless innings, striking out three. Ryan Knipfer finished the game with two scoreless innings.

Newton hosted Great Bend Friday night to make up Tuesday’s rain out. The SCL All-Star Game is 7 p.m. Saturday at Eck Stadium, preceded by the home run derby at 6 p.m.

Newton plays at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Haysville, ending the regular season at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Klein-Scott Field.

"We have to win the rest of the way out," Clark said. "There’s no other way around it. If they want to have a chance to go to the (NBC) World Series, you just have to win. If we can’t win, you can get what you want out of the summer. We want to win."

Grt.Bnd.;ab;r;h;bi

Rodgers cf;6;1;1;1

Meinert 2b;5;2;1;1

Baker 1b;3;1;2;0

Michel lf;5;2;3;3

Touchet c;5;1;1;1

Henry rf;3;1;1;1

Carnahan rf;1;0;0;0

Bloomer dh;4;1;1;0

Ragsdale 3b;3;1;1;1

Kenagy ss;4;2;2;0

TOTALS;39;12;13;8

Newton;ab;r;h;bi

Sigrist 2b;4;0;1;1

Riley 3b;5;0;1;0

Andrews 1b;3;3;3;1

Bonventre dh;3;1;1;0

J.Martinez rf;4;1;2;0

Brautman ss;3;1;0;0

Ouchi c;4;1;1;4

Gaston cf;3;0;1;0

Garza ph;1;0;0;0

Kissane lf;3;1;1;1

TOTALS;34;8;11;8

Grt.Bnd.;023;250;000;—12

Newton;023;010;002;—8

E — Ragsdale, Kissane, Landwehr 2, Ouchi. DP — Great Bend 2. LOB — GB 11, New. 12. 2B — Andrews, Kissane, Baker, Touchet. HR — Michel (1), Ouchi (1), Andrews (7). SB — Kanegy, Rodgers 3, Meinert, Baker. CS — Bloomer. Sac. Bunt — Ouchi, Kanegy.

Great Bend;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Richter, W;6;10;6;5;2;3

Henricks, S;3;1;2;2;4;4

Newton;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Hockett, L;3.2;10;7;7;0;2

Landwehr;.1;2;5;4;2;1

Paten;3;0;0;0;2;1

Knipfer;2;1;0;0;2;0

Landwehr faced six batters in the fifth inning.

WP — Richter, Landwehr, Henricks. HBP — Henry (Hockett), Touchet (Landwehr), Ragsdale (Landwehr), Sigrist (Richter), Bonventre (Henricks), Bloomer (Knipfer). Time — 2:49.