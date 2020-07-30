Mother Nature had the final say in the season finale for the Newton Rebels baseball team in a 3-1 loss to the Haysville Aviators Wednesday night at Klein-Scott Field.

The game featured an 85-minute lightning delay. Then after about 25 more minutes of game time, the game was called in the middle of the seventh. By rule, the game reverts to six complete innings.

Newton’s three-game winning streak is snapped and the Aviators avoid a series sweep to the Rebels.

"It is what it is in Kansas," Newton manager Brett Clark said. "We got through the season and I love this group a lot. It’s a good group."

Lance Christenberry threw 4.1 scoreless innings for the win, allowing four hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Preston Kelly finished out the sixth inning, allowing a walk and a strikeout. Austin Skelton pitched the sixth inning for the save, allowing two hits, a run and a strikeout.

Luke Royle took the loss for Newton, allowing one earned run in five innings on eight hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Kyle Landwehr finished the game, walking one and striking out three.

Matthew Baughn was three for three hitting for Haysville, driving in a run. Dylan Golden was two for three hitting.

The Aviators scored in the fourth inning on a two-out RBI single by Chase Thinger. A dropped third strike-passed ball with two outs in the top of the fifth set up an RBI single for Jordan Larson. Matthew Baughn followed with an RBI double.

Newton left runners on base in scoring position in innings two through five.

The game was delayed by lightning at the end of the fifth inning.

Newton put runners at first and third base with no outs in the bottom of the sixth. Newton scored a run on a double play.

Haysville ends the season 9-28, 7-25 in Sunflower Collegiate League play. Newton ends the season 15-20, 12-20 in league play.

"I’d love to get 10 or 15 of these guys back," Clark said. "I’ll go out and do my recruiting. (With the shutdown of several prominent summer college leagues,) it’s going to be tough to get some of these guys back. If they don’t have anywhere to play next year, they are welcome back in Newton. Every year, we’re fighting for an (National Baseball Congress) World Series (berth). We’ll try again for it next year."

Haysville;ab;r;h;bi

Wallace cf;4;0;0;0

Candor lf;4;0;0;0

Lee dh;3;0;1;0

R.Martinez 1b;2;1;0;0

Larson 1b;3;1;1;1

M.Baughn c;3;1;3;1

Golden 3b;3;0;2;0

Amble rf;2;0;0;0

Thinger ss;2;0;1;1

TOTALS;26;3;8;3

Newton;ab;r;h;bi

Sigirst ss;3;0;0;0

Riley 3b;1;0;0;0

Andrews 1b;3;0;1;0

Bonventre dh;1;0;0;0

J.Martinez rf;3;0;1;0

Brautman 2b;2;1;1;0

Hockett lf;1;0;1;0

Eshelman lf;1;0;1;0

Ouchi c;3;0;0;0

Kissane cf;2;0;1;0

TOTALS;20;1;6;0

Haysville;000;120;—;3

Newton;000;001;—;1

E — Ouchi. DP — Newton, Haysville 2. LOB — Hys. 9, New. 8. 2B — Golden, M.Baughn, Kissane, Brautman. SB — R.Martinez, Larson 2. Sac. Bunt — Brautman.

Haysville;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Christenberry, W;4.1;4;0;0;3;3

Kelly;.2;0;0;0;1;1

Skelhorn, S;1;2;1;1;0;1

Newton;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Royle, L;5;8;3;1;2;3

Landwehr;1;0;0;0;1;3

PB — Ouchi. HBP — Kissane (Christenberry), Riley (Christenberry). Runner’s Int. — Golden. Time — 2:13 (lightning delay of 1:25).