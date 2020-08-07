The final baseball game played at Hobart-Detter Field this summer came down to the wire, and the majority of the fans in attendance went home happy.

Despite a three-run eighth inning from the Hattiesburg BlackSox, the Hutchinson Monarchs held on for a 5-4 win Thursday night in an elimination game in the NBC World Series.

The Monarchs entered the top of the eighth with a 5-1 lead. A two-run home run from Hattiesburg’s Pablo Lanzarote was followed up by a solo home run by Walker Burchfield to cut the deficit to one.

Hutchinson pitcher Foster Gifford responded from allowing back-to-back home runs with back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.

"I knew if Gifford could get us to the ninth, we would have Aaron in the ninth," Hutchinson manager Deron McCue said. "That’s a pretty good combination."

After a scoreless bottom half of the eighth, the Monarchs turned to closer Aaron Haase for three outs in a one-run game. A defensive error from the Monarchs with one out put the go-ahead run at first base, but that runner was stranded there as Haase calmly took care of business.

"This is what baseball is all about this time of year," McCue said. "We have a good bullpen, we have a lot of arms left, so we’re going to try and make a run here."

Hutchinson starter Liam Eddy pitched five scoreless innings and struck out five for the win. Hattiesburg starter Tre Hobbs had a no-hitter going through three innings, but ran into trouble in the fifth.

In the fourth inning, a two-out RBI single by Taylor Barber scored Dylan Nedved to put the Monarchs up, 1-0.

A four-run fifth inning began with a Clayton Chadwick infield single, followed by an Anthony Mackenzie walk. Chadwick and Mackenzie pulled off a successful double steal, which put both runners in scoring position and allowed Jack Siegriest to score them both with an RBI double that barely remained fair down the right-field line.

Still with no outs, Tanner White drilled a two-run home run that gave the Monarchs a 5-0 lead, and chased Hobbs out of the ball game.

Down 5-0, the BlackSox went to work.

An RBI single to right field by Jaylyn Williams put Hattiesburg on the board in the sixth. Relief pitcher Landon Tomkins kept Hutchinson off the scoreboard for 3.1 innings which kept Hattiesburg in the game.

Hattiesburg’s Trey Jones led off the top of the eighth with a walk, and Lanzarote promptly scored him with a home run. Burchfield followed suit with a solo home run to cut the deficit to 5-4, but the BlackSox could never score the tying run.

"The resiliency of this group is what is so impressive," Hattiesburg manager Trey Aby said. "That’s what baseball is. You’re going to fail more times than you’re going to succeed in baseball."

Hattiesburg out-hit Hutchinson by a 9-5 margin, but the Monarchs made their hits count.

"They’re a good hitting team," McCue said. "They out-hit us tonight, but we got some clutch hits."

The Monarchs move on to face the Hays Larks at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Wichita State. Hutchinson concludes the 2020 summer season with a 19-2 record, NBC World Series included, at Hobart-Detter Field.

"I’m going to remember all the guys we’ve been playing with, all the friends we’ve made, all the games we won," Barber said. "There’s nothing like [Hobart-Detter Field]. Coming out in front of 400-500 fans every night, it gets you really excited to come to the park every day, and we like to put on a good show for them."

"I’ve never been on a summer club that’s been this competitive," said Nedved. "Everybody loves to win, and it was a lot of fun this summer.

"It’s a really great atmosphere, and I’m really going to miss it."

Hattiesburg makes the trip back to Mississippi after going 1-2 at the World Series.

"This has been a great experience," Aby said. "Everybody has been so nice. This is a great field. We’ll be back next year for sure, absolutely."