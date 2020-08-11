Tuesday

Aug 11, 2020 at 12:01 AM


86th NBC World Series


Aug. 3


at Eck Stadium


Hays Larks 10, Kansas City All-Stars 0 (7 inn.)


Austin Lonestar 3, Houston MVP Prospects 2 (10 inn.)


at Hobart Detter Field


Colorado Cyclones 5, Hattiesburg Black Sox 4 (10 inn.)


Denver Cougars 6, Rose Hill Sluggers 5


Liberal BeeJays 9, Houston Express 5


Tuesday’s games


at Hobart-Detter Field


Kansas City All-Stars 11, Houston MVP Prospects 10


Liberal BeeJays 2, Hutchinson Monarchs 1


Hays Larks 5, Austin Lonestar 3


at Eck Stadium


Cheney Diamond Dawgs 5, Colorado Cyclones 3


Santa Barbara Foresters 8, Denver Cougars 0 (7 inn.)


Wednesday’s games


Consolation second round


at Eck Stadium


Rose Hill Sluggers 9, Colorado Cyclones 7


Hattiesburg Black Sox 9, Denver Cougars 4


at Hobart-Detter Field


Hutchinson Monarchs 12, Kansas City All-Stars 1 (6 inn.)


Houston Express 15, Austin Lonestar 7 (8 inn.)


Thursday’s games


Consolation third round


at Hobart-Detter Field


Houston Express 5, Rose Hill Sluggers 3


Hutchinson Monarchs 5, Hattiesburg Black Sox 4


Championship quarterfinals


at Eck Stadium


Cheney Diamond Dawgs 2, Hays Larks 1


Santa Barbara Foresters 8, Liberal BeeJays 0


Friday’s games


Consolation fourth round


at Eck Stadium


Houston Express 5, Liberal BeeJays 4


Hutchinson Monarchs 11, Hays Larks 3 (7 inn.)


Saturday’s games


at Eck Stadium


Championship semifinals


Santa Barbara Foresters 5, Cheney Diamond Dawgs 1


Consolation quarterfinals


Hutchinson Monarchs 10, Houston Express 4


Sunday’s game


at Eck Stadium


Consolation semifinals


Cheney Diamond Dawgs 10, Hutchinson Monarchs 3


Monday’s Game


at Eck Stadium


Championships


Santa Barbara Foresters 12,


Cheney Diamond Dawgs 3


Snt.Bar.;ab;r;h;bi;Cheney;ab;r;h;bi


M.McLain ss;5;3;2;2;Glenn 3b;5;0;1;0


Jung 2b;5;1;2;3;Specht 2b;5;0;1;0


Encarnacion dh;6;1;2;2;Bartlett cf;4;0;1;0


Boissiere 1b;3;1;1;0;Andrews 1b;2;0;1;0


Cardenas c;3;0;0;0;Sims 1b;1;0;0;0


Holgate rf;1;0;0;0;Ashby dh;4;0;0;0


Caulfield rf;3;2;2;1;Castillo rf;2;0;1;0


Dykstra cf;5;0;0;0;Kennard lf;2;0;0;0


Cullen rf;4;1;1;1;Scott rf;2;0;1;0


Oakley lf;0;0;0;0;Verners ph;1;1;1;0


S.McLain 3b;5;3;3;1;Russ c;0;0;0;0


;;;;;Miller ph;1;0;0;0


;;;;;McGee c;2;1;1;0


;;;;;Stewart ss;1;0;0;0


;;;;;Farmer ss;3;1;1;3


TOTALS;40;12;13;10;TOTALS;35;3;9;3


Snt.Bar.;300;232;200;—12


Cheney;000;000;003;—3


E — Dykstra, Stewart. LOB — SB 9, Che. 8. 2B — Specht, S.McLain, Bartlett, Glenn. HR — Jung (2), Cullen (2), M.McLain (2), Farmer (1). SB — Scott, Caulfield 2, Boissiere, S.McLain 2, M.McLain. Sac. Bunt — Russ. Sac. Fly — Jung.


Santa Barbara;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Nastrini;4;4;0;0;2;4


Proctor, W;1;1;0;0;0;0


Warrecker;1;0;0;0;0;2


Mullen;1;1;0;0;0;1


Adams;1;0;0;0;0;1


Trest;1;3;3;3;0;2


Cheney;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Wilson, L;.1;3;3;3;1;0


VanDeventer;2.2;3;x;x;1;4


Rodd;1.2;4;3;3;1;2


Pierce;1.1;2;2;1;0;0


Postlethwait;1;1;2;2;1;0


Arrant;1;0;0;0;1;1


Westbrooks;1;0;0;0;0;0


VanDeventer faced two batters in the fourth inning.


WP — Wilson. Balk — Rodd. HBP — Cardenas (Wilson), M.McLain (Postlethwait).


Umpires — Plate: Schepis; First: Wagers; Second: Strobel; Third: Harlow. Time — 3:00.