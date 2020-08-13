As fall practices are scheduled to begin on Aug. 17, there are still more questions than answers in regards to how sports will be played at the high school level.

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League faces unique challenges because of the size and depth of the league. The AVCTL has 26 teams through four divisions, and those teams span across eight counties.

Each county will have its own set of rules and regulations in regards to public health and safety, and finding a "one size fits all" approach to a league that features 6A schools like Hutchinson and 4A schools like Andale seems nearly impossible.

"As far as football goes, our Week 2 game at Garden City could look different than our Week 1 game at Valley Center," Hutchinson High School athletic director Kevin Armstrong said. "At this point in time, we do not have a specific guideline."

Armstrong also said Hutchinson High is looking for ways to offer additional streaming services for those who do not feel comfortable attending games.

"We stream our football games home and away," Armstrong said. "We’re trying to add additional cameras, including cameras at our soccer complex."

Schools across the state will be exploring new ways to ensure that social distancing can occur. The AVCTL Pre-Season Volleyball Tournament is one example of this.

Hutchinson has hosted the preseason tournament for as few as eight teams and as many as 16 teams. This year, the plan is to split up the tournament between Hutchinson High School and McPherson High School.

With 14 teams planning to attend, seven will go to Hutchinson and the other seven will go to McPherson. All seven teams at each site will play each other to ensure each team plays six matches.

"Obviously going from 14 teams to seven will allow for people to have more room, and hopefully it will allow for spectators," Armstrong said. "I really appreciate Shane [Backhus] for stepping up and helping out."

Backhus, the athletic director at McPherson High, believes the amount of spectators at games will likely be limited, and fans will have to wear a mask.

"We are in cooperation with the McPherson Health Department to help develop some common guidelines with AVCTL schools as we travel from school to school," Backhus said. "There are eight different counties in our league, so that’s eight county guides we have to agree on. There are lots of moving parts, and my hope is to have additional information released on Aug. 19."

Backhus and Armstrong both agree that summer activities like weightlifting were successes at their respective schools.

"We were able to provide as close to a normal opportunity as possible for our kids with our safety protocols," Backhus said.

Armstrong said he was proud of the way the coaches and students handled the adversity and uncertainty.

"We’re cleaning after every weight session and following all the protocols," Armstrong said. "I thought our kids handled it very well and our coaches stepped up. Everybody wants to mitigate this and play."

Whether it’s removing post-game handshakes or not allowing certain huddle formations, both ADs agreed that every fall sport will look a bit different.

"I think as long as we follow the health guidelines, sports can be done safely," Backhus said. "The problem will be if people decide they don’t want to follow guidelines.

"Our goal is to provide as many opportunities for the kids as possible in a safe environment."